Do you regularly shop at The Range? If you do, you’ll know the treats that lay in store – but there may be a few surprises here you might not know yet know. Read the below to fully appreciate all that you can from The Range shopping experience.

Offering trusted brands for less, in-house homeware and even frozen food (YES!) you’re guaranteed to find unexpected treasures with every shopping trip.

Here are the top things to know about shopping at The Range…

1. There are 16 departments to explore

The stores comprise of 16 fantastic departments including everything from Arts & Crafts and Furniture to Gardens to Home Décor!

2. The homeware is designed in-house

The Range has its own talented design team based in-house, creating own brands affordable buys for our homes.

3. Jaw-dropping deals on offer courtesy of ‘Mega Drop’

The famous Mega Drop offers customers a variety of products across multiple departments. Mega Drop brings a selection of brilliant bargains and jaw-dropping deals each and every month.

Whether styling up your home and garden, keeping the kids entertained or pampering your pets, the Mega Deals can help you make a super saving.

4. Rose Gold kitchen appliances

If you’re looking to add a glam addition to your kitchen, The Range is the place to head. The Rose Gold kettle and toaster combo was so successful, it was joined earlier this year by the sparkly microwave.

Read more about them here: Obsessed with rose gold? This microwave is about to take kitchens to the next level

5. It boasts brilliant celebrity fans

The Range was the star of the show when it appeared on Keith Lemon’s new show ‘ Shopping With Keith Lemon’, Funny man Keith was browsing in store with fellow comedian Katherine Ryan – snapping up all the aforementioned rose gold delights!

6. They stock premium home brands

In addition to stocking own-brand homeware, The Range offers a premium home collection by Jonas & James. This collection has just launched and includes home accessories, wallpaper and lighting. Swing by your local store to check out this new range.

7. You can get the job done with fab DIY department

If you enjoy a DIY task, you’ll love the deals on offer here. Get the best price on trusted DIY brands such as Dulux, Crown and Ronseal – The Range also has its own-brand Saber power tools range.

8. They cater for all garden maintenance

The majority of stores feature an outdoor garden centre selling all your garden essentials at very competitive prices.

9. Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch is a devoted fan

It’s well documented that the cleaning supremo is an avid shopper. She always shares her spoils with her Hinchers, from homeware to cleaning finds.

Mrs Hinch frequently shares her Lenor favourites from The Range’s Spring Awakening collection, available in selected stores.

10. You can shop at 174 stores and counting

In a day and age of more shops closing down high street, The Range is another store positively thriving. There are currently 174 stores open nationwide, with a plan for two further store openings in September.

11. There’s a whole craft department

If you’re a dab-hand with arts and crafts you’ll love the craft corner. The extensive offering covers everything from glue sticks and feathers to glitter and card to help you ‘make it yourself’.

12. They offering amazing giveaways

If you’re in the market to enter competitions on a regular basis, you need to check out The Range Instagram where they run weekly giveaways.

13. It loves to share customer’s creations

The Range team is happy to support, inspire and reward their customers by sharing ingenious upcycling project and hacks.

14. Dee Dee’s Cafe keeps customers feed and watered

Dee Dee’s Café is a huge hit with customers needing a sit down after time spent browsing. Sadly these are only in selected stores only, so check yours before you visit.

15. Some stores boast an Iceland section

We did not know this until our contacts at The Range informed us! There is an Iceland Foods in 22 stores… and counting.

Video Of The Week

In addition to the impressive homeware bargains, thanks to this store-within-a-store, you can pick up your weekly shop, too.

16. They love a sale just as much as we do

Online and in stores, there’s always an offer, deal or sale to keep shoppers happy. Check out the latest sale bargains on their website right now!

We’ll meet you in either the DIY or gardening aisle this weekend – the perfect places to spend a bank holiday!