Essex or Miami? This amazingly eclectic house will have you guessing

The Round House is a totally unique home offering a slice of the Miami lifestyle on the Essex coastline. Not Southend, but Frinton in Essex.

Looking like it should be nestled on Miami’s South Beach, the quirky round property was originally designed by architect Oliver Hill in the early 1930s. It is part of a unique development, located close to the popular beaches of Frinton.

‘Enjoying Art Deco curves, a palette of pastel colours and beautiful sea views, you would be mistaken for thinking you this home were on South Beach, Miami, rather than Frinton-on-Sea on the Essex coastline, ‘says Laura Howard, Consumer Expert at Zoopla.

The Round House in Frinton-on-Sea

Laura goes on to say, ‘Brainchild of renowned British architect Oliver Hill in the early 1930s, The Roundhouse is one of a number of properties in the area that he designed to become the Long Island of London – with an estate of modernist homes.

This property offers the true essence of what Hill was trying to achieve, all within commutable distance of London.’

Kitchen

This kitchen offers the most dreamy diner vibes – very Miami-esque in delicious pastels. With matching retro Smeg appliances, the space offers more than just good looks – it’s fully equipped for everyday use.

Hallway

The unique features of this house make it a triumph in architectural design.

Living room

What a floor! Would you be so bold with your floor tiles? The drinks trolley is setting the scene for cocktail hour, South Beach-style.

Bedroom

The three bedrooms make up the first floor, all offering panoramic views, with the master bedroom enjoying the best vista of the sea.

Outside space

Th hot tub and outdoor kitchen area suggest this could be Miami after all.

‘The Round House is very much a party house, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertainment,’ says the current owner. ‘The front veranda is the perfect setting to enjoy a glass of wine on a summers evening and roof ladders offer the opportunity for sunbathing and quiet moments of reflection.’

With exotic trees and blue skies, this could well be Miami after all.

The Roundhouse is currently on the market with agents Fine & Country via Zoopla. The totally unique property could be yours for £950,000.

Fancy a slice of the Miami lifestyle on the Essex coastline?