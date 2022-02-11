Save £50 a month with these brilliant thermos flasks – all less than £15

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An average cup of coffee in the UK currently costs £2.44. And that’s for a basic brew, without any plant-based milk or extras. So, for any of us who are officially back in the office for 5 days a week, you’re looking at spending a minimum of £12.20 a week just on coffee. That’s just short of £50 a month! Now, we’re not saying it’s not worth it, because we of all people know how just one cup of the good stuff can change the path of your day. What we are saying, though, is that there’s a way you can get your caffeine fix for a lot cheaper, and you needn’t queue in a long line to get it. All you need is one of the best coffee machines in your kitchen (which you probably already own for your weekend fix) and one of these incredible thermos flasks we’ve spotted and featured below.

There’s a reason that thermos flasks are having a moment. Mostly because they are great for helping clean up our planet, and also because they can save you a decent amount of money. Invest £15 (or less) just once, and you’ll save £600 a year just by making your own coffee at home. It might add an extra 2 minutes to your morning routine but rest assured it’ll be worth it.

But which coffee thermos flask should you buy, you ask? We’re here with some editor-approved picks that we use day in day out, to take a cup of the hot stuff into the Ideal Home HQ. Invest in one of these now and you can thank us later. Put that £12+ a week into a savings account or use it for any bills to make a difference.

The 3 best thermos flasks – as rated by the Ideal Home team

The best-rated thermos flask

Thermos Mondial Flask: £14.96 at Amazon

With 3,000 positive reviewers to back us up, this is one of the best thermos flasks that money can buy. Especially if you are on a budget. In fact, Amy Cutmore, Editor in Chief of Homes Audience at Ideal Home, uses this flask on the daily. ‘I couldn’t be without this Thermos – I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s saved me hundreds of pounds.’ ‘Of course it’s great at keeping coffee, tea and hot chocolate warm for hours. So I don’t need to fork out for a pricey double-shot-no-foam-grande-cappuccino on the way to work each morning. But it’s also a money-saver when it comes to lunches. It can hold soups or my cut-price slow cooker creations. Best of all, I like to fill it with boiling water and frankfurters and take it on a hike. You’re everyone’s best friend when you can serve up a tasty hot dog in a bun after a particularly challenging climb! Just don’t forget the ketchup..’.

The eco-friendly thermos flask

Circular and Co Leakproof Reusable Coffee Cup: £14.95 at Amazon

This eco-friendly thermos flask has a seal of approval from us, and while it might not be the best for keeping your coffee hot for an entire day it should keep your drink warm for an hour or so. What else do we love about it? Its leak-proof design means you can chuck it in your bag worry-free. It’s actually made from recycled coffee cups and you can clean it in your dishwasher, plus it comes in a range of colours. It’s the ultimate eco-friendly buy, in our eyes. Buy now from Amazon

The small thermos flask

Smash Soft Touch Purple Coffee Flash: £8.50 at Argos

If you’re looking for a smaller thermos flask, then this one from Argos is both highly-rated and affordable. It’ll keep your coffee hot for up to 12 hours with a stainless steel inner, plus it’s BPA-free and you can use it to hold soups and other hot food. Nice and compact for once your coffee is done, it can slot in your handbag no problem. Buy now from Argos

