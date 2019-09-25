An incredible £100,000 treehouse is giving outdoor toilets a glamorous new image makeover – by boasting a luxury Thomas Crapper bathroom.

This ambitious DIY project is pulling out all the stops by installing the luxury loo by Thomas Crapper. Usually found in upmarket houses and royal palaces across the country, the loo looks surprisingly at home in this rustic new setting.

The upscale home-improvement project is nestled in a private garden in Bournemouth and is the perfect hideaway, creating all the fairytale feels. But little would you know that such an opulent bathroom is behind the door of this back-to-nature abode.

However, sure enough, tucked away in one of the three-roomed wooden structure’s turrets is the exquisite bathroom. Complete with solid brass cistern and fittings, solid oak ‘Throne’ WC seat, Harwood basin and original cistern pull and chain, the bathroom is, quite literally, fit for a princess.

The treehouse, which took 18 months to complete, was built by High Life Treehouses in North London and Hanbury Home Improvements in Poole.

Paul Dwyer, managing director of Thomas Crapper, explains: ‘Thomas Crapper bathrooms can be found in some unique locations around the world, but I think this may be the first time one’s been fitted in a treehouse!’

‘The customer was determined to use the best quality fittings and furnishings for every element of his remarkable treehouse so we were naturally thrilled that Thomas Crapper was his choice for the bathroom.’

He added: ‘Our commitment to attention to detail, top quality materials and outstanding craftsmanship makes Thomas Crapper the choice for the most discerning customers, and this was no exception.’

‘The combination of natural wood, luxurious polished brass and beautiful white chinaware has created something truly special, and the project perfectly showcases how a Thomas Crapper bathroom can work in any setting.’

Want to get the look? Here’s what you’ll need: the Harwood Cloakroom Basin, £399, the High Level Polished Brass Cistern, £2,359, the Venerable W.C. Pan, £495, the Throne W.C. seat, £745 and the Cistern Pull, £145.

Now all you need is that £100k treehouse to put it in…