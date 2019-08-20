The new velvet TK Maxx chair we’re all lusting after has arrived in stores TODAY!

You never know what to expect when shopping in TK Maxx stores, until now that is!

We love the sheer joy of unearthing treasures while hunting in its aisles. But there are those who are positively perturbed by the unpredictable nature of not knowing what they’ll find. For those people we’re here to help.

We have a TK Maxx hotline to alert us the minute fabulous new pieces are going online and into stores. The hotline was ringing off the hook this morning with news of the latest TK Maxx chair not to be missed!

The TK Maxx chair to buy now…

How’s this for a winning chair. In on-trend mustard (well, perhaps more of a burnt orange), in on-trend velvet and under budget – bag it, we’ll take it please!

There are versions, very similar, of this popular contemporary design at Made.com for £599 and Next for £299. Just saying.

While we can’t guarantee this exact chair will be in your local store, we do know it’s currently online –while stocks!

Buy now: Mustard Velvet Dare Chair, £149.99, TK Maxx

Also currently available online is this co-ordinating plush footstool. Velvet is THE fabric choice for upholstery right now, set only to grow in popularity.

Buy now: Orange Velvet Accent Stool, £79.99, TK Maxx

Trending from TK Maxx

There’s a whole community out there who share theirs spoils using the hashtag #treasureseeker. Here are some of the finds TK Maxx have shared from happy shoppers in their own homes…

Another opulent velvet chair was found by one savvy shopper and shared on Instagram. This 1920s scalloped style occasional chair is a popular choice for the buyers at TK Maxx, therefore we feel you’re more than likely to find similar to this in store.

Similar in style, this velvet shell chair is another store find.

Offering up to 60 per cent less than the RRP, you’re guaranteed to find hidden treasures with every visit to a TK Maxx.

We’ll continue to highlight when we know hot ticket items are about the drop!