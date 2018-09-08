Trend spotting at Autumn Fair 2018 – here’s what we found

Team Ideal Home were invited along to talk trends, so it was only right we went on the look out for on-trend buys

Earlier this week the team attended Autumn Fair to give a presentation on Home decor trends Autumn/Winter 2018/19. It would have been rude not to enjoy a browse of all the latest home accessories while we were there right?!

Read our trends presentation: Home decor trends for Autumn/Winter 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

Nothing delights a team of shopping fans more than an exhibition center showcasing over 200,000 new products.

So what’s trending? Here’s a pick of our favourite key pieces…

Accessories celebrating the Luxe Revival trend

The drinks trolley is king! Drinks trolleys been popular for a while now but they’re going stratospheric this season. Once considered a whimsical wonder a drinks trolley has now become a staple piece of living and dining room furniture.

Is this not the most luxurious bar you’ve ever seen?! We’d never go out again if we had one of these at home.

This lamp was an instant hit with the team – at one point we had visions of it accompanying us on the journey home. The simple brass column base is perfectly complimented by a delicious blush pink suede shade.

With the this maximalist trend more is more. You really can’t get enough velvet, brass or marble squeezed in homes with trend.

Even the door knobs have had a velvet makeover…

We loved the gloriously Art Deco inspired rounded furniture pieces on the Coach House stand – so much so that one of our team is tracking down a lush pink armchair to buy ASAP.

Accessories celebrating the New Nordic trend

It was hard not to notice this Nukuku chair. What a fabulous update on a classic wing-back armchair. The Kilim-style fabric is perfect to reflect the global influences updating simple Scandi style.

An instant hit! We loved these tall planters – a popular planter design this summer and set to be even bigger next summer!

Accessories celebrating the Modern Maker trend

It was love at first sight wit this delightfully tactile cushion. Imagine snuggling up with this during the winter months. The mix of soft tonal shades makes it effortlessly beautiful – ticking all the boxes for this trend.

Canvas Home had an incredible range of ceramics championing the artisan feel that’s synonymous with this trend.

The imperfect dimples on these ceramics is what makes them so perfect!

Accessories celebrating the Global Nomad trend

Wooden furniture pieces were given simple chic updates with intricate rope macrame-like detailing.

Wall hangings were everywhere. This simple accessory can instantly inject a touch of global influence to homes this season.

Accessories celebrating the Woodland Retreat trend

The whole ethos of this trend is inspired by the countryside. Nothing says country chic quite like a classic tartan throw. These beautifully woven Merino Lambswool throws by Bronte by Moon were so tactile and dreamy – we want one in every wintry shade.

Delicious shades of plum were everywhere, from cushions to throws it was the colour to be seen this season.

Keep an eye out as we bring you more trend round ups from all the shops you love.