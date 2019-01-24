The limited edition Dior collection celebrates the work of the famous fashion designer

If you too, like Charlize Theron, adore Dior you’ll be longing to decorate your home with these exclusive V&A Christian Dior prints and accessories.

The fabulous collection has been created by London’s Victoria & Albert museum – to accompany the up-and-coming ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’ exhibition.

The fashion-inspired wall art, chic shopping totes and sleek stationery are all perfcet to add a touch of style to your life.

Exclusive V&A Christian Dior collection

Art prints

This print takes inspiration from the Vogue cover of January 1954. That particular issue embraced the colour orange. A simple black frame would add further wow to this striking design.

We imagine this print hung in a prime spot, solitary to make it stand-out.

We’d love to say all, but sadly the budget won’t stretch to Dior everyday! Take purely inspiration and joy from this fabulous A3 Print – depicting Dior’s artistic sketches.

Framed in a decorative mount this will create a fashionable statement in any room, especially bedrooms and bathrooms.

We love this limited edition print illustration by David Downton, one of only 250 being produced. The print shows a design from Christian Dior by John Galliano Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2009.

The rare artwork is signed, stamped and numbered to make it more valuable.

Stationery

Jot your to-do-lists down in style.

Shopping Totes

Turn Aldi into a catwalk with this elegant shopping tote! Having said that, it’s almost too glam to use for everyday shopping loads. Best saved purely for clothes shopping.

Video Of The Week

The exhibition, celebrating the life and work of the French fashion extraordinaire, runs from Sunday 2nd February to 14th July.

Before the exhibition even opens extra times have been added, to meet demand.

The hot-tipped exhibition is definitely one to go see.

Who else will be snapping up a glorious Vogue cover print, in a bid to recreate the vibe of the Devil Wears Prada office chic!