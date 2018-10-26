The new V&A Sofa Workshop collaboration just made us totally rethink our living rooms

It's one of the most exciting meetings-of-minds of the season!

When archive V&A textiles meet contemporary sofa designs, the results are bound to be pretty darn special. And the new V&A Sofa Workshop collection doesn’t disappoint. In fact, we’re just wondering if we can get an order in before Christmas! An easy way to add florals! These Liberty print bouquets from Bloom & Wild are bloomin’ lovely Several stunning vintage patterns have been carefully recreated and brought up to date on sleek armchairs and two or three-seater settees. We’ve already got the tester pots on order in readiness for a full-on living-room makeover based around one of these beauties.

Who said summer was over? This mash-up of bold yellow sofa and aquamarine wallpaper is powerful enough to see off a winter chill.

Enquire online: V&A Collection Thurloe Sofa in Love Birds Saffron, £2,999, Sofa Workshop

Fabrics drawn from the V&A’s collection vary, with Bursa, Cathay Bloom, Morton’s Marble, Kaleidoscope, LoveBirds and Coromandel all featuring.

The inclusion of psychedelic post-war prints, traditional florals and subtler linens means that the new range will appeal to a good spectrum of tastes. Whether you live in a grand country pile or small city flat.

As for the furniture itself, Sofa Workshop’s craftsmen reworked the original shapes of the Shaftesbury chair, Thurloe sofa, chair and stool and the Walpole sofa. We’ve particularly fond of the Thurloe’s low arms and ‘come hither’ plumpness!

Enquire online: V&A Collection Thurloe Chair in Luna Blossom, £1,499, Sofa Workshop

Enquire online: V&A Collection Walpole Sofa in Morton’s Marble Charcoal, £3,199, Sofa Workshop

The collaboration came about because of the common values shared by the two all-British brands. ‘The original purpose of the V&A was to promote excellence in design and manufacturing, so we are delighted to be collaborating with Sofa Workshop,’ says Head of Licensing at the V&A, Lauren Sizeland. ‘The company has a real focus on craftsmanship and supporting British industry.’

‘A great deal of consideration and skill has been applied to every piece – from the selection of the archive inspiration for the shapes and the fabrics, to the incredible expertise of the upholsterers in the workshop. The results are really very special.’

You’ll find the V&A collection in selected Sofa Workshop stores across the country.