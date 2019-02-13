New Celine velvet Habitat armchair is touted to be the next best-seller

We love nothing more than highlighting the next BIG thing to emerge in interiors. This week, the team at Habitat told us about a new furniture piece that could break sales records! The new Celine Habitat armchair is one of its most competitively priced designs EVER at just £195.

In a stunning on-trend velvet, the new design, only on sale this week, is already flying off the proverbial shelves.

‘With Celine our aim was to create a velvet armchair for under £200 – with a cool, luxe aesthetic that would work in a variety of interior styles and room sizes,’ explains Eleanor Davies, Senior Buyer for Furniture & Upholstery at Habitat. ‘On its launch week alone, we’ve sold just over 100 of these designs – becoming one of our fastest selling armchairs.’

Will this be a best-selling Habitat armchair?

The new Celine armchair is available in navy blue, teal, pink and grey velvet. The statement design features a high-reclined back, lush velvet upholstery and skinny metal legs – perfect to add a touch of modern glam to any room. Other retailers offer similar designs with higher price tags. Who would have thought Habitat would be the best price?

Eleanor goes on to explain why the Celine holds such potential, ‘Velvet continues to be a huge trend in upholstery however it’s a material that is normally associated with more expensive designs. Soft pink and teal blue velvet are currently the most popular colour options.’

Buy now: Celine Velvet Armchair, £195, Habitat

So what is about the new Celine that’s making it so popular? ‘Customers are loving the mix of the tailored velvet contours with strong, skinny black metal legs, which gives it a modern edge. It’s an excellent choice for small spaces. These characteristics allow light to flow around the design, creating a sense of space.’

‘Habitat is known for its build quality too. This has given our customers confidence to buy into lower price-point designs, as they know they are buying into a long-lasting design that is going to withstand everyday life. We’ve also made these chairs available for delivery within 3-5 days to cater for customers who want “design on demand”. This is proving particularly popular for those looking for quick room updates or starter furniture for new homes.’

Also new TODAY is the adorable Desree armchair….

In a stylish Mid-Century shape, this charming velvet armchair is bound to be another best-seller! We’ll take one, just to kick things off!

Will you be snapping up this affordable Habitat armchair?