If you're looking to make a saving on buying a sofa before Christmas, you can't afford to miss these deals



If all you want for Christmas is your family snuggled up on a new sofa, you’ll be glad to hear there are huge savings on offer! These Black Friday Very deals can get you more for your money – great savings mean all the more to spend on Christmas fun.

If a new sofa is at the top of the list on your letter to Santa this year, then now is the time to order your fabulous new focal point in time for arrival before for the big day. And, if you need a little help choosing your festive furniture just take a look at these fabulous sofas from the Ideal Home collection at Very. We’re sure there is a style to suit every taste and all budgets.

All of these sofas are available for guaranteed pre-25th December delivery.

Black Friday sofa deals – Very

Classic country style

Country lovers will adore the traditional comfort of the new Camden Sofa. For today only, you can make a saving of £130 on this timeless sofas. What great value and all in time for Christmas.

Available in on-trend grey (above), neutral stone and a fashionable pink – to suit all tastes. In any colour it’s perfect for cosy living rooms with open fires complete with stockings hung on the mantel.

Buy now: Ideal Home New Camden 3-Seater Sofa, was £649, NOW £519, Very

Mid-century modern

If you like the clarity and simplicity of mid-century design then the Porter sofa is the one for you. In a sunny shade of mustard yellow it’s just the add some personality to your living room. The bold colour choice is best paired with buff natural tans, nordic whites and fresh green foliage to complete the perfect modern look.

Buy now: Ideal Home Porter 3-Seater Sofa, was £749, NOW £589, Very

Go glam with velvet

A sofa in luxurious velvet feel fabric instantly creates a lavish and glamorous look. The Grace design is a modern take on a traditional Chesterfield sofa. In a slate grey hue this sofa is ticking all the boxes of being effortlessly chic.

Continue the opulent feel by choosing glass and metallic toned accessories.

Buy now: Ideal Home New Grace 2-Seater Sofa, was £849, NOW £549, Very

Choose lasting leather

We say combination of trendy looks, premium leather and eye-catching price-tag makes the Brook sofa Irresistible! A stylish leather sofa is an investment piece, and will only get better with age. This design is also available in black and a contemporary blue.

Buy now: Ideal Home Brook Premium Leather 3-seater Corner Sofa, was £1499, NOW £1139, Very

Complete the set

If you’re looking for value for money while still providing sufficient seating for all, you can’t go wrong with bagging a complete set – with great savings! Right now you can currently save £1000 when you buy the 3-seater and 2-seater sofas.

Stylish and inviting, in soft-touch fabric, the Dante sofa set would make the perfect place to enjoy Christmas movies with the whole gang.

Buy now: Ideal Home Dante 3-Seater & 2-seater Sofa Set, was £1899, NOW £899, Very

Which is your favourite?