A new Waitrose gin tasting experience allows you to try their best tipples, all from the comfort of your own home. We’ll drink to that, where do we sign up?

The ‘Gin O’ Clock’ initiative is a two hour informative experience, led by one of the in-house drinks specialists.

Hosted in either your own home, office or event space, the experts will bring all the gins to your chosen venue. What could be better – especially when hosting a party.

‘The Waitrose Wine Tasting at Home Gin O’ Clock experience is a fun and relaxed way for you and your guests to find out more about various gin flavours, ‘ explains Andrew Riding, Drinks Experience Manager at Waitrose Wine Tasting at Home.

‘From knowing how much ice to use, to which glass choice is best, our experience will help hone your gin and tonic making skills.’

‘Britain is having a great love affair with gin at the moment,’ Andrew goes on to say. ‘We’re excited to teach fans more about their favourite drink, or introduce the world of gin to newcomers.”

To introduce your taste buds to new possibilities the experience welcomes five different gins. These include a pink pepper and sloe gin, paired with a variety of Fever-Tree tonics.

The specialist will take you through the fascinating history of gin and show you how to prepare the perfect G&T.

After the tasting, any remaining gin (if there is any!) is left for you and your guests to enjoy at your own leisure. Each guest will also receive a Fever-Tree Dartington crystal glass, to sip in style.

The new service is available across UK. Bookings can be made from 1st May, with pre-booking available now. Priced at £400, for 6-10 people.

Not yet on the gin bandwagon? Fear not, Waitrose Wine Tasting at Home caters for wine and sparkling wine fans.

The newly launched ‘Fizz Fancy’ package is £50 per person, a standard wine experience starts at £30 per person.

There’s a tipple for everyone with this new at home service. Cheers to that!