Is there anything better on a summer’s day than curling up in a comfy garden chair with a book? Enter the Wilko Garden Chair.

The Snuggle garden chair has what this little number is designed for right there in the name. However, what has got us super excited is that this Wilko Garden chair is now half price at only £100!

Wilko Garden Chair

The chair manages to be both elegant and comfy. The cage surrounds the chair in an egg shape, making it look more like a twist on a fairy tale throne than a piece of ordinary garden furniture.

A high-back cushion wraps around the inside of the chair, perfect for leaning back into on a summer’s day.

When a snap of the chair appeared on the brand’s Instagram feed, it quickly clocked up 1,017 likes and 37 comments. Shoppers who had already brought one or were looking to buy were all singing its praises:

‘This is amazing!’

‘Got mine ready to enjoy this summer’

‘Very cosy’

‘What a lovely chair. Amazing for the price.’

‘I would like one of these please!’

‘CUTE’

‘I want this chair lol’

The chair has a 5-star rating on Wilko’s website, with shoppers saying how comfy it is and how easy it was to put together.

‘What a superb chair. Very substantial and so easy to assemble. Looks amazing and is incredibly comfortable,’ says one reviewer.

Buy now: Country Snuggle Garden Chair, £100, Wilko

‘I bought this a few weeks ago. I really love it. I was so worried about how it was going to look, but I was not disappointed at all. It really is fantastic, very comfy and looks brill. I’ve had so many comments,’ says another.

The cage is made from durable steel that should last you year after year, rain or shine. The cushions are detachable so you can keep them inside during a shower and in the winter months.

If you need us this weekend, you’ll find us snuggled up in this garden chair. For half price, it would be rude not to.

Will this Wilko Garden Chair be making up part of your outdoor living room this summer?