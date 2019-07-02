If it comes in marble, safe to say it won’t be long before it appears on our wishlist. This Wilko table lamp was no different when it popped up on our Instagram.

However, we weren’t the only ones eyeing up the little marble number.

Wilko table lamp

Made out of concrete with a marble-effect finish, is a lovely accent to any room. With a faux-linen shade in a neutral colour, it will cast a rosy glow over any bedroom or living room.

When the table lamp first appeared on Instagram at the end of last month, styled next to a sumptuous pink living room it was an immediate hit with shoppers. It quickly clocked up 3,145 likes and 43 comments including:

‘Love the marble effect gorgeous!!! These would add that gorgeous finishing touch to any room’

‘How nice is this lamp!’

‘It’s a lovely lamp x’

‘That lamp would look lush’

‘We need this lamp’

If you were one of the lamps many fans, then we have some even better news for you. It’s now in the sale!

The price has dropped from £25 to £20! When the news was posted on Instagram, it proved to be music to the 2,988 people who liked the post.

The lamp has swooped up an average rating of 4.7 on the website, so it seems it doesn’t disappoint in real life. Shoppers loved its looks and value for money commenting:

‘Looks just like marble at a fraction of the cost. Looks great and everyone comments on it.’

‘Should definitely cost more! Wasn’t expecting such a heavy large item, it looks amazing in person. Very modern and classy.’

‘Everyone visiting my house has homed in on these lamps asking where they are from. Nobody believes me they’re from Wilko!’

Buy now: Marble Table Lamp, £20, Wilko

The lamp is 48 cm and the bulb is sold separately. So the whole package lamp and the bulb will set you back just £22.

We’d style the lamp out in a blush pink room to bring out the pink tones in the linen. However, for a more surprising look why not pair it with yellow walls and accessories.

At this price, we’ll take two.