With the cold and rain finally feeling like a distant memory, the sunny skies are turning our minds to the long nights of summer and all the wonderful outdoor entertaining options it brings – so you can bet there will be a BBQ, or 20, happening in your garden.

But instead of digging out your tired garden furniture from the shed, why not treat yourself to some new accessories that are sure to give your garden a fresh lease of life? Thanks to Wilko, you don’t need to rob a bank to be able to give your garden a makeover either, as they have some amazing deals that rival even the best budget-friendly retailers, like Aldi and Morrisons.

The Woven Plastic Collection

For an unbelievable £60, you can buy yourself a brand new six-piece patio set, which includes a table, four chairs and a parasol! Perfect for outdoor parties and family BBQs, the table and chairs are made from silver powder coated steel, with the material of the chairs being constructed from black woven plastic and the parasol from 100 per cent polyester.

The comfy seating is not only quick drying, perfect for any spillage, but it’s also easy to clean and can be folded and stored away when not in use to prolong the life of your new set.

Buy now: Round Patio Set 6 Pieces, £60, Wilko

For just £60 more, you can pick up this six-seater option, with a rectangular table and a parasol, instead. The table and chairs are also made from a silver powder-coated steel frame as well as a toughened glass table surface for added safety. As with the other sets in this collection, you can simply fold the chairs away when not in use.

Buy now: Rectangle Dining Set 8 Pieces, £120, Wilko

Perfect for larger families or outdoor parties and BBQs is this 10 piece dining set from the range. The eight comfy chairs are also quick drying and easy to clean. It also comes with a push-up parasol, base sold separately, so you can protect your skin from the harsh rays.

Buy now: Rectangle Dining Set 10 Pieces, £150, Wiko

The Mosaic Bistro Set

With eye-catching colours and a Mediterranean vibe that’s full of personality, this foldable two-seater bistro set is ideal for a romantic dinner for two. Easy to clean with a durable steel powder-coated framework, it’s been built to last too. The stunning tiled tabletop has been hand-set, so it will bring a touch of elegance to wherever it finds a home.

Buy now: Mosaic Bistro Set, £100, Wilko

The Metal Bistro Set

A simple yet beautiful option that can be perfect for smaller spaces, this two-seater set has been designed to last. Made from powder-coated steel for its durability, the set is easy to clean and resistant to chipping. The foldable table and chairs also make it easy to store away if you need a little more space when it’s not in use.

Buy now: Metal Bistro Set, £60, Wilko

Now there’s no excuse for putting off a BBQ…