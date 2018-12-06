The shopping emporium has everything to make affordable thoughtful gifts this year

Looking to make your gifts personal this year? While cost cutting in the process? Think how much you could save on Christmas gifts with the new ‘make your own hamper’ trend. You can make a hamper out of just about anything – and make it look great!

More than just fruit baskets and baby shower presents the hamper is big news right now, especially for Christmas. More and more retailers are offering baskets to make your own hampers.

Wilko have gone the extra mile with its hamper collection. From the baskets and cellophane wrap through to the gifts to go inside – Wilko is a one-stop shop for all your hamper making needs this Christmas.

Make your own hamper on a budget

The beauty of a personalised hamper is filling it with anything of your choice. For the keen gardener, choose a rustic basket filled with gardening items. Create a pampering hamper with a selection of affordable cosmetics and perfumes, when dressed to perfection they will look priceless. For the Foodie fill with a hamper with delicious festive treats!

When you’ve filled your hamper with your desired treats finish it off perfectly with the hamper accessory pack. The kit includes shredded paper, clear wrap, a bow and gift tag – to make the hamper beautifully presentable.

A simple cuddly toy looks far more thoughtful when presented in a hamper. The red felt hamper, with cut-out snowflake detailing, is just £1! At the same cost as a gift bag, what’s not to love?!

In addition to the hampers kits Wilko has a whole haberdashery of festive ribbons to add the perfect finishing touch to all Christmas gifts.

What could be more joyful than watching a loved one open a hamper filled with all the thing you KNOW they love!