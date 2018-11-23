I’m a homeowner…get me out of here! These bugs are invading our homes

You won't believe what's lurking in the attic!

If signing up to take part in the critter capers on reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is your idea of a nightmare then you may be shocked to learn that your home could be turning into the insect equivalent of the Aussie jungle as we speak.

Just as we like to retreat indoors for the duration of the winter, it seems that insects and bugs have the same idea – and they’re likely to be shacking up with us for the season!

Outdoor specialists BillyOh has revealed that the combination of warmth, nooks and crannies to hide in and access to sources of food and water mean that a variety of bugs have earmarked our homes as the perfect winter outpost.



‘We’ve heard many keen British gardeners ask, where do all the bugs and insects go during the cold winter?’ explains a spokesman for BillyOh.

‘Well they can’t migrate south like some birds, but still need to seek out warmth and shelter to survive our rubbish weather.’

They’ve rounded up the most likely of those bothersome bugs we’ll need to look out for as the weather turns colder.

Which winter bugs?

Cockroaches

They’re the stuff of insect nightmares. But our centrally heated homes are attracting rather than repelling cockroaches.

Luckily we don’t need to do anything as drastic as turning off our radiators to keep them away. To prevent a potential infestation take measures including removing rubbish and clutter and mopping up standing water.

Winter Moths

November to February is peak activity season for winter moths cool, bright white lights are likely to act as the biggest draw. Unfortunately there’s not a lot we can do to stop them calling our home, their home. Keeping windows closed while the lights are on is probably the only way to keep them out.

Spiders

These cold-blooded creatures remain in high numbers in our home through the start of December, so it looks like we should be able to celebrate Christmas Day without fear of them ruining the festivities.

Woodlice

Walls, basements, lofts and any poorly maintained rooms are where woodlice are likely to bed in for the winter. A good old fashioned clear out could be just what’s needed to keep them from overstaying their welcome.



What measures do you take to keep winter bugs out of your home?