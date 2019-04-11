The world’s biggest Primark has opened its doors – and it’s good news for homeware fans!

It’s the moment Primark fans the length and breadth of the country have been waiting for. The popular low cost retailer has thrown open the doors to the biggest Primark in the world and there’s a whopping 160,000 sq ft to explore.
Located on Birmingham High Street and spread out over five floors the new store is home to a number of must-visit areas including a Primark Café (Primark’s first own-brand café), Hogwarts Wizarding World, a Custom Lab – where shoppers can print bespoke personalised t-shirts – and Duck & Dry Xpress, offering a head-to-toe beauty experience.
But what about the homeware offering you ask? Well the good news is, is that there’s a dedicated homeware section and it’s a whole lot bigger than we’ve seen in any of our local branches.
Who couldn’t get excited about this picture? We can see cushions, faux flowers, ceramic pots with metal planters, on-trends mirrors, cutesy alarm clocks and so much more. We could easily while away a Saturday just browsing through these aisles. The only trouble we’d have is putting the pause on the spend button.
And the homeware fairytale doesn’t stop there because the store’s Disney Shopping Area also includes a homeware section. We’re saying yes to those Aristocat Cushions and those magical Mickey Mouse Standing Wire Lamps.
Commenting on the launch of the flagship store, Primark’s Director of New Business Development, Tim Kelly said:
‘Our customers can expect a great experience at Primark Birmingham High Street. They can spend time with friends and family, eat great food, recharge and have fun, and find everything under one roof including Fashion, Beauty and Homewear – all at an amazing price. We’re proud to bring this great store and everything it has to offer, to Birmingham.’
Will you be making a visit to the world’s largest Primark?