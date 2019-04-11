The world’s biggest Primark has opened its doors – and it’s good news for homeware fans!

Located on Birmingham High Street and spread out over five floors the new store is home to a number of must-visit areas including a Primark Café (Primark’s first own-brand café), Hogwarts Wizarding World, a Custom Lab – where shoppers can print bespoke personalised t-shirts – and Duck & Dry Xpress, offering a head-to-toe beauty experience.

But what about the homeware offering you ask? Well the good news is, is that there’s a dedicated homeware section and it’s a whole lot bigger than we’ve seen in any of our local branches.

Who couldn’t get excited about this picture? We can see cushions, faux flowers, ceramic pots with metal planters, on-trends mirrors, cutesy alarm clocks and so much more. We could easily while away a Saturday just browsing through these aisles. The only trouble we’d have is putting the pause on the spend button.

And the homeware fairytale doesn’t stop there because the store’s Disney Shopping Area also includes a homeware section. We’re saying yes to those Aristocat Cushions and those magical Mickey Mouse Standing Wire Lamps.

Commenting on the launch of the flagship store, Primark’s Director of New Business Development, Tim Kelly said: