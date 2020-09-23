We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The last few months have given us all time to eye up changes we wanted to make to our home, and the kitchen is high on our list.

If you are looking to give your kitchen an update, Wren Kitchens has shared their favourite trends this year and how to use them for an autumn kitchen update.

Darren Watts, Wren Kitchens showroom development and design director, has revealed his favourite kitchen looks that will be making the darker days a little less gloomy this autumn.

Wren autumn kitchen updates

1. Faux Marble

‘We’re loving the swirling unique aesthetic of faux grey veined marble splashbacks,’ says Darren. ‘Not only do they suit all types of kitchens from traditional to contemporary, but Wren’s Tek Wall range offers a seamless smooth look,’ he explains, referencing Wren’s affordable kitchen tile alternative.

‘This luxe look is very adaptable to all types of designs and it’s much easier to clean, compared to traditional tiles. Just one clean swoop with soapy water and you’re done!’

2. Forest green

Earthy green kitchens are everywhere at the moment. ‘There’s nothing more autumnal than earthy forest green cabinetry,’ adds Darren. ‘Marry it with golds or brass and modern black Belfast – you can’t go wrong!’

‘This versatile colour palette is a trend that’s here to stay and you can play around with how you accessorise it depending on how you feel and what season it is. Think deep greys and blacks during the cooler spells and neutral creams and terracotta accents in the summer.’

3. Textural accents

At this time of year, rugs and blankets are a must. Don’t feel you need to keep them in the living room, they will work just as well in a kitchen.

‘This year’s trend is to add several layers to create a luxurious cosy feel,’ explains Darren. ‘If you have wooden flooring, think about layering it up with a seagrass rug and a smaller thick pile rug on top.’

Adds throws and sheepskin rugs to bench seating. ‘Not only does it have a visual impact, but it’s also cosy when gusts dine,’ points out Darren.

4. Dark wooden tones

Warmer and dark wood grains are back. Try the look at home with rich walnut timber worktops and Italian grained cabinetry from Wren’s natural themed Elements range.

‘This look is influenced by the rise of old meets new and mid-century furniture,’ says Darren. ‘Tie it in with lashings of soft furnishings and marry it with muted or bold tones such as brick terracotta or even deep aubergine.’

5. Structured simplicity

Create a calming space with clean sweeping lines and minimalist approach. This look is easy to achieve as practicality is at the forefront, ‘It’s all about choosing high-quality materials and items that put strong lines and functionality at the forefront,’ explains Darren. ‘It’s essential to have integrated appliances and hidden storage to ensure the smooth look isn’t disrupted.’

You can update your existing kitchen with clever storage solutions to clear worktops.

Will you be giving your home an update this autumn?