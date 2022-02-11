We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yankee Candle is renowned for its gorgeous scented candles for all occasions, and you can now get your favourite aromas in handy diffuser form. Designed to give you ‘ambiance at the touch of a button,’ the Yankee Candle Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser is available now for £29.99.

The best home fragrance is great for creating a relaxing atmosphere in your home, as well as masking cooking or pet smells. We have high hopes for this diffuser from the scent connoisseurs at Yankee.

Yankee Candle diffuser

The Yankee Candle diffuser emits a scented mist infused with essential oils for up to eight hours at a time. You can either choose to have continuous mist, which lasts four hours, or intermittent mist which will last for eight.

One thing we particularly like is that you can set it to automatically turn itself off. So no worrying that you’ve left it on as you head out the door.

It also has an LED light feature that you can set to one colour. If you prefer, you can just leave it to change from pink to green to blue, through a cycle of ten colours.

Now, onto the scents. Just add five to seven drops of Yankee Candle’s essential oils in familiar scents from Yankee’s best scented candles. These include the hugely popular Clean Cotton, Midnight Jasmine, Lemon Lavender, Black Cherry and Pink Sands.

Video Of The Week

So whether you love the smell of fresh linen, the beach, or something floral, you are covered. The diffuser starter kit, which includes the device and one bottle of Black Cherry Aroma Blend Oil, costs £29.99.

Yankee Candle® Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser Starter Kit, £29.99 at Yankee Candle

The Yankee Candle Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser will help to create a calming atmosphere and impress guests by filling your home with a gentle fragrance. It’s like a candle but a lot safer. View Deal

You can then buy the oils separately at £5.99. Given that similar diffusers on the high street can cost between £45 and £95, we think this is a great deal.

Will you be picking one up?