See Zoopla’s most viewed homes since the Stamp Duty holiday announcement – we’re loving the cute cottage in Wales

Property browsing is always an excellent way to while away the hours. And, it seems, we’re all at it since the Stamp Duty holiday was announced, as the latest list of Zoopla’s most viewed homes reveals.

Zoopla has revealed its most-viewed properties in England and Wales since the Chancellor announced a Stamp Duty holiday on properties priced up to £500,000 in last week’s Summer Statement.

The announcement, which meant nearly nine in ten properties would be exempt from the tax, led to Zoopla enjoying a 29 per cent increase in buyer demand in England on Wednesday alone.

The strongest rise in demand was for homes in the £300,000 to £500,000 price bracket. As house hunters look to quickly take advantage of the surprise tax break. Following the announcement, home movers will save between £5,000 and £15,000 purchasing a home in this price range.

So what are we all looking at? The property attracting the most views in England and Wales is a spacious five-bedroom period property in the coastal town of Fleetwood, Lancashire (pictured above). The home, set over three floors, has four double bedrooms, a garage and scenic views over the Marine Hall gardens, the Irish Sea and the Lake District hills beyond. At £430,000, this property could be an ideal location for a family looking to move closer to the coast.

Looking for a period property in the country? A charming three-bedroom cottage in Panmaen, Wales is in a tranquil countryside setting and could have your name on it. It boasts vaulted ceilings, underfloor heating and a rear garden, and is also located near beautiful beaches and breathtaking coastal walks. It could be the perfect holiday home. Or a permanent base for a family looking to move to a more rural setting.

Nine of the ten most-viewed properties were listed on Zoopla in the six days since the Chancellor’s Stamp Duty announcement. Indicating that vendors have been motivated to bring their properties to market, and to make the most of ongoing strong buyer demand.

‘The Chancellor’s Stamp Duty announcement certainly boosted demand in some areas,’ explains Gráinne Gilmore, Head of Research at Zoopla. ‘Demand levels were already elevated because of the post-lockdown bounceback.’

‘The increase in buyer interest has been particularly evident in price brackets where home-movers and first-time buyers can benefit from some of the largest savings, owing to this eight-month property tax holiday. As can be seen from the most-viewed properties in this list, vendors putting their homes forward for sale are in a good position to take advantage of the current market conditions.’

Zoopla’s most-viewed homes since the Stamp Duty holiday announcement:

1. A period property in Fleetwood, Lancashire, £430,000

A period family home, full of character and original features throughout. It’s set over three floors, and offers spacious and flexible living for a big brood.

2. A detached house in Willenhall, West Midlands, £340,000

This extended three-bedroom detached property is situated in a popular residential location within easy access of local amenities and many original style features.

3. A fixer-upper in Hounslow, London, £300,000

This three-bedroom house is ideal for first time buyers who are looking for a project. It’s got good bones, with many appealing features , like a generous rear garden and fantastic living space.

4. A detached house in Swansea, Wales, £300,000

A four-bedroom detached family home located in a popular cul-de-sac location in the sought-after village of Penllergaer.

5. An end-of-terrace home in Harrow, £450,000

This three-bedroom, end of terrace home is perfect for buyer with a vision as it’s in need of a cosmetic update to unlock its full potential, offering a wonderful opportunity to add value and personalise it to your own taste.

6. A charming cottage in Penmaen, Wales, £375,000

A beautifully presented cottage in the heart of Gower with a tranquil setting and a picturesque countryside vista. Boasting character and charm, it’s got vaulted ceilings, underfloor heating, two reception rooms, utility area and downstairs w/c along with a garage and a big garden for enjoying the outdoors.

7. A traditional property in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, £339,950

This lovely traditional detached house boasts four bedrooms and a pleasing kerb appeal.

8. A semi-detached bungalow in Epsom, £400,000

This rarely available semi-detached chalet-style home has a bedroom and bathroom downstairs and two/three bedrooms and a shower room upstairs. There’s also delightful private garden at the back.

9. A beautiful detached property in Swansea, Wales, £300,000

This gorgeous five-bedroom detached property is located in a sought-after location in Killay and has a lovely garden view, a converted garage, en-suite and walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom.

10. An end-of-terrace house in Dagenham, Essex, £375,000

A great-sized family home, situated in a quiet residential turning. This extended semi detached property features to the ground floor a spacious lounge, a second reception room, and a kitchen/breakfast area.

We’ve spied a few favourites among the bunch. Have you?