Take a tour of this quirky pink castle in Aberdeenshire, yours for £1.5million

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a Disney Princess-esque castle, then look no further than Scotland’s Castle of Park. Oh, and you’ll need £1.5 million, too… If that’s just a tad out of reach, come join me for a peek around this unique space.

Exterior

This pink castle is unusual in more than just colour – the foundations date right back to the 13th century. The building’s of course come a long way since then and has additions built on up until 1829 when the Gothic Tower was added. Things have obviously been updated, and the current owners, who bought the place in 2007, carefully refurbished the castle and used it as a holiday home and occasion venue.

The Great Hall

The sprawling mansion has accommodation over four floors, including a two bedroom flat on the top floor, where the current owner lives. Being such a grand old house, there are of course numerous entertaining spaces – six, in fact! The Great Hall takes centre stage, with its medieval painted ceiling, wood panelling and wonderful open fireplace. Some of the other more unusual rooms you would get for you £1.5 million include a billiards room and even a chapel…naturally!

Kitchen

I don’t know if Castle of Park had a full-on Downton Abbey kitchen in the past, but the kitchen of today could certainly fit a staff. Even if you don’t personally care to keep a piano in your kitchen, the wonderful in-built storage would certainly be useful for anyone.

Bedroom

With a whopping eight bedrooms to choose from there’s sure to be one to work for everyone. Each of these rooms have their own individual quirks due to being built at different times, but we love the panoramic aspect of this space. The grand four-poster just adds to the majestic feel of castle life.

Of course, with that many bedrooms you’d expect a handful of bathrooms, too and, wouldn’t you know it, there are nine – four of which are en-suites. Guessing there’s no queuing for a morning shower in this home!

Grounds

A castle of this size and stature should have grounds to match, and Castle of Park has that in spades. There are around 36 acres in total, ranging from lush lawns, a pond, a walled garden and even a labyrinth. If you were to rent out your space for events, there’s handily a pavilion building in the gardens as well.

Pool

Just in case the myriad gardens leave you wanting more, there’s still the swimming pool to keep you occupied. Under a new enclosure there’s a dual propulsion swimming pool installed in 2017. The castle is only a few miles from the coast, but this should be infinitely warmer than the sea!

Castle of Park is on the market with Knight Frank, check out the link to keep exploring.

Is this your dream castle, or is there anything else you would add?