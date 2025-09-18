7 easy ways I sneaked colour into my rental, making it feel like home

Welcome to the first in a new series of columns by Ammarah Hasham, as she joins Ideal Home's Open House to show how she has transformed her rental home into a place that feels like her.

Hi, I am Ammarah, a colour enthusiast, renter rebel, proud guardian of my deposit. Renting suits our lifestyle but those magnolia walls? Yeah, not a fan.

Pantone gave us 3049 colours, yet beige is the one that keeps showing up in our rentals. Why? Because somewhere along the way, we were quietly sold this idea that colour, personality, and the sense of belonging should wait for our ‘forever home’. That very myth? I stopped buying into it when I married an aviator.

Being married to a pilot meant life became full of in-betweens – layovers, shifting time zones, never quite settled. But turning rentals into homes? That became my ground control. So, if you’ve got the magnolia fatigue in your rental, I get it. Here are my 7 easy ways I’ve added colour to my rented home.

1. Introduce colour with a gallery wall

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

This blank wall behind the sofa felt quite intimidating at first. I created a gallery wall with every frame I owned and not only did it inject colour and character, but also helped section off my narrow rectangular living room.

Top tip: Lay everything on the floor to experiment with the arrangement. Pick lightweight frames. Go extra with Command strips or self-adhesive picture hooks.

2. Used statement furniture to break the beige

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Buying a sofa right after moving in felt like a huge commitment, but the wipe-clean black rental sofas we inherited made the place feel like a waiting room. And yes, there were two of them. So, I invested in a couple of statement chairs, one of them being a psychedelic armchair by Graham & Greene in a bold Suzani print, a subtle nod to Emilio Pucci’'s glamorous 1950s fashion.

3. Created a display wall with cork

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

My daughter’s always crafting, so I turned a blank wall in her room into a giant pinboard using these peel-and-stick cork tiles. It has served as a revision board during GCSEs, an ever- evolving vision board when she needs inspiration and a photo journal to hold everyday memories. It brought warmth, texture and joy in an otherwise bland space. Definitely my most saved idea on Pinterest. Cost: £30.

4. Hung a sofa throw as a tapestry

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

This room felt visually draining, and I knew I needed a focal point. I used an old Anthropologie sofa throw (which looks like an oversized tapestry) and hung it on the wall to create an illusion of colour. No paintbrush. No landlord complaints. Totally budget-friendly.

5. Layered in colour with a rug

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Once the gallery wall and furniture were sorted, the beige rental carpet still made the room look unfinished. Sometimes all it takes is one brave piece to shift the energy of an entire space. I laid down a bold, pattern heavy Wendy Morrison rug to ground the room with colour and pattern, all while keeping my deposit intact.

6. Made a mega headboard

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Inspired by Kit Kemp’s flamboyant interiors, I DIY-ed an oversized headboard using plywood, wallpaper and upholstery pins. This renter-safe project zones the bed beautifully and brings all the flair without touching the walls. It cost little but delivered big.

7: Faked it with a faux tile wall

News is, everyone’s using tiles to their homes so why not us renters? That’s why I turned to these self-adhesive floor tiles and stuck them straight onto the existing basic wall tiles in our bathroom. Yes, floor tiles. On the wall.

I chose a bold geometric print that instantly lifted the space and seemed like it had always belonged there. IKEA wall sconces were stuck onto the tiles with Gorilla Glue, and fitted with wireless puck lights. With a family of five this renter-friendly makeover has held up fairly well.



Moral of the story: No carte blanche, no problem.



Disclaimer: My DIY projects do not contain any expert advice. I am only sharing the creative process behind the projects in my home. Please be aware of the rules and terms governing your property before you take on any project.