Screen printer Hannah Carvell is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design for a creative family to live in. See the rest of her articles here.

One thing I've learnt about decorating is that one job nearly always leads to another. In my recent living room makeover, which I've written about in previous pieces, I mentioned how painting the walls somehow turned into hiring a sander to revive the wooden floors. And once I'd decided I was going to fully colour-drench the room in green, it seemed only right that the fireplace should get the same treatment.

As always, budgets were tight and my DIY skills were questionable, but blind optimism and jumping in feet first tend to win out.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

I knew the large brick fireplace surround, which sits centrally in our living room, was going green. Had the bricks been old and original, I absolutely wouldn't have touched them, but they were relatively new, shiny and rather uniform, and I'd never particularly liked the way they looked. So I sealed them with a good-quality undercoat before painting them in Dulux Heritage Sage Green emulsion, which covered beautifully and tied in with the rest of the green walls, ceiling, skirting boards and doors.

But there was another part of the fireplace I wanted to tackle. Our log burner sat in front of a large black metal sheet, and I decided that had to go too. What I hadn't quite worked out was what would replace it.

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

Finding beautiful tiles on a budget

I knew from the outset that I didn't really have the budget for the beautiful tiles I had in mind. I love tiles, but the ones I fall for are invariably eye-wateringly expensive.

I started researching all the brands I love and found some gorgeous options at Maitland & Poate, Otto Tiles and Fired Earth. I ordered samples, feeling particularly excited about the Amber Arch tiles from Otto Tiles. I'd used a few of these above a sink in my previous home and loved them, so I could already imagine how wonderful they might look inside the fireplace alcove.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At this point, I was firmly in a cloud of delusion. I convinced myself I would only need a few tiles because it was, after all, just a small space. Surely it couldn't cost that much?

A quick measure suggested I might get away with just 1.5 square metres. Reader, this did not turn out to be true.

Even 1.5 square metres of lovely tiles from the lovely brands I had been looking at, plus the rather hefty delivery charges, was bringing the total to around £500 or more. Whichever way I looked at it, this wasn't going to work.

I knew I could get cheaper tiles from the high street, but they were generally less rustic and, while probably much easier to lay, they just didn't have the charm I was after. They don't call to me in quite the same way as a gorgeous handmade Moroccan tile, often chipped, wonky and gloriously imperfect.

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

So I went back to browsing Facebook Marketplace and stumbled across a Bristol-based tile shop, the Moroccan Encaustic Tile Company, which imports tiles from Marrakech. The real bonus was that I could collect them myself and save the £80 delivery charge.

I did have to let go of my original Amber Arch tile dream, at least temporarily. The lovely man who runs the shop was incredibly helpful and friendly. He explained that he was heading off on a buying trip to Marrakech the following month and could have pretty much anything I wanted made in any colour. The dream! Of course, that would come at a cost and would mean waiting.

Instead, he showed me boxes of tiles left over from previous projects, which he was happy to sell at a discounted price. It felt like the perfect compromise: still beautiful handmade tiles, but at a price I could (just about) afford and available straight away.

I settled on a lovely minty-green glazed tile. And because I was convinced I ONLY needed 1.5 square metres, he thought he just about had enough left over from a previous order.

The reality of tiling a fireplace

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

Fast-forward to actually tackling the inside of the fireplace. When I'd first decided to do this, my thinking had been along the lines of: how hard can it be? Perhaps I could leave the log burner in situ and somehow tile around it. I hadn't really factored in the black metal sheet behind it either. Maybe I could just tile over that and hide it?

Armed with my tiles, however, I was beginning to realise this project might be a little more complicated (and costly) than I'd imagined.

I called a local log burner fitter to ask how much it would cost to temporarily remove the burner and then come back to refit it once we'd finished tiling. £60. Perfect. I booked him in.

Next came removing the cast iron sheet. It absolutely would not budge. I started to worry that perhaps it was there for a reason, but having already attacked it with a crowbar, there was no going back. With the help of a friend and an angle grinder, we eventually managed to get it out. There was plenty of soot, but thankfully, just a brick wall behind it.

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

Then came another complication. The log burner fitter pointed out that the tiles I'd bought were quite thick, meaning the burner wouldn't have enough clearance to sit back on its ledge unless we built up another course of bricks. At this point, I began to wonder whether I'd bitten off more than I could chew.

After much discussion (and a fair amount of bickering), my husband and I did manage to lay another course of bricks. He also insisted that I lay all the tiles out first to check the pattern and measurements. It was at this point that we (or rather, he) realised that 1.5 square metres was nowhere near enough. We needed at least that amount again.

Back to Bristol I went.

The lovely man at Moroccan Encaustic Tiles had no more of the green tiles, so I did what any sensible person would do and got a little creative. I excitedly added a box of off-white diamond-shaped tiles, some small blue triangles and a few white glazed brick-shaped tiles to the collection.

I had absolutely no idea what pattern we were going to create, but by this point I was running on optimism alone.

A handmade tile project with a few wonky edges

I'm actually incredibly proud that we managed to do it. I laid the tiles and my husband took on the cutting. It really was a labour of love, with quite a few arguments thrown in for good measure.

Handmade Moroccan tiles are thick and, importantly, not particularly symmetrical. They have little irregularities and imperfections that are part of their charm, but they certainly don't make for the easiest tiling project. We were trying to create a pattern using the different shapes and colours we had available, working out as we went along how everything might fit together.

But we did it!

Once the grouting was finished and we could finally stand back and see the result, I felt so proud of what we'd achieved. It wasn't quite the original vision I'd started with, but I think that's what I love about it. The combination of mint green, off-white and little pops of blue gives the fireplace so much more character, and the handmade tiles have exactly the imperfect, individual feel I was hoping for.

The tiles did end up costing around £400 after my second trip to Bristol, which was more than I'd initially planned. But compared with what over three square metres of handmade tiles from some of the online brands would have cost, it was still a fraction of the price. I also saved on delivery and, of course, on labour by tackling the tiling ourselves.

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

Having the log burner professionally removed and refitted was money well spent, too. Some jobs are definitely better left to the experts!

With the burner safely back in place, we lit the fire and finally got to enjoy the finished result. What had started as a rather dark and uninspiring part of the living room now feels like one of my favourite features.

I've added another layer of colour and texture to the room, and I'm so happy with how it has all come together. I'm also feeling rather pleased with myself for having tackled something that initially felt a little beyond my DIY capabilities.

In fact, I now feel almost qualified to take on tiling our kitchen floor one day. I'm still on the hunt for the perfect terracotta tile, although I suspect a lottery win might be needed to fund that particular project.

For now, I'm happy to admire the fireplace. I'm also on the hunt for something to fill the spaces either side of the mirror above it. I have a few ideas, naturally, but that can wait. There's always another project!