Committed home renovators David and Andrew Harrison-Colley (better known on Instagram as The Home Boys) are part of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing their thoughts on making a home together and living through the tricky parts. See the rest of their articles here.

The room we now call the snug used to be the sitting room, and it did a lot of jobs badly. The front door opened straight into it. And squeezed into the alcove to the right of the fireplace was a staircase so tight it was nowhere near building regs. You'd walk in from outside and be straight into the living room, and from there it was either across the room to get up the stairs or through to the little kitchen at the side.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Putting the room back

The extension changed all that. We built a new hallway where the little kitchen used to be, took the staircase out and moved the front door back to where it would most likely have been originally. We're fairly confident about that, because it now mirrors the front door of Owls Cottage next door. The room was replastered, and for the first time it was just a room.

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It was also left with two alcoves either side of the fire that didn't match. The one where the staircase used to be is about twice as deep as the other. So whatever went in them was going to have to be built to fit.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Doing the maths before the shopping

We did all the planning on paper first. We measured both alcoves and worked out the size of every side and every fixed shelf. Then we drew a rough cutting plan for each sheet of MDF, showing how the pieces would come out of it with as little waste as possible.

We took that plan into B&Q and had everything cut there. It came to four 18mm sheets at £30 each – £120, or £102 with the 15% off we got on our trade card – and the cutting was free with the trade card too. That was just the MDF. With the beadboard and all the trim, it came to around £300 in total.

Both have three fixed shelves. The one on the old staircase side is 570mm deep, and the other is 250mm.

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(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Building them

The basic structure took a day – about seven hours. We built each bookcase, fixing the shelves into the sides as we went. The backs are beadboard panelling sheets from Wickes. We've used the same panelling for the kitchen splashbacks and in the shower room and en-suite, so the snug ties in with the rest of the house.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: The Home Boys) (Image credit: The Home Boys) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The bit that makes them look built in

The second day – another seven hours or so – was all about the trim. It's what stops them looking like MDF boxes.

It's an old cottage, so the walls aren't straight and there were gaps where the bookcases met the wall. We covered those with cover strips down the front edges. Along the top there's a picture rail moulding, which gives a little cornice detail under the old beam. And every shelf got a primed trim along its front edge, so you don't see the rough edge of the MDF.

None of it is complicated, but it's the day that made the most difference.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Plans change

We originally designed them with cupboards at the bottom. We even had the doors cut. Then we changed our minds. Open space at the bottom is more useful for baskets, and for logs next to the fire, so the doors aren't going on. Instead, each side is getting one more shelf at the bottom, and those will sit loose rather than being fixed in.

Keeping it light

Once everything was primed, we painted them in eggshell in Farrow & Ball's School House White, the same colour as the walls here and in the rest of the cottage.

It's a snug, and plenty of people would go dark in a room like this. We've decided not to, at least for now. We'd rather keep it the same colour as the rest of the house and bring the warmth in with textiles and soft furnishings.

What's left is the room around them. We want it ready for having people over at Christmas.

If you're building alcove bookcases

Measure each alcove on its own. Ours were completely different depths, and one set of measurements would have been no use.

Ours were completely different depths, and one set of measurements would have been no use. Draw a cutting plan for every sheet. It meant four sheets covered everything, with very little left over.

It meant four sheets covered everything, with very little left over. Get it cut in the store if you can. One less job to do at home. Ours was free with a trade card, so check what your store offers.

One less job to do at home. Ours was free with a trade card, so check what your store offers. Let trim do the hiding. Cover strips for wonky walls, edging for rough MDF, and a moulding along the top.

Cover strips for wonky walls, edging for rough MDF, and a moulding along the top. Not every shelf needs fixing. Our bottom ones will be loose.

Two days and around £300. We'll take that.