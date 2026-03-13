The iconic green Paris park chairs are going viral on Instagram – and Habitat is selling a lookalike set for under £100
Give your outdoor space the Parisienne look
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The cobblestone streets of Paris are filled with sources of inspiration – and one of the iconic designs synonymous with the city’s blossoming gardens, the green Paris park chair, is having a major moment right now, going viral on social media. If you’re looking to recreate this very Parisienne look in your own garden, you’re in luck because Habitat is selling a lookalike Annika garden bistro set for just £99, available at Argos.
If you’ve ever visited the likes of Jardin du Luxembourg or Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, then I guarantee you’ve come across these green metal slatted outdoor chairs scattered around these legendary parks.
First designed and implemented by the city back in 1920s (even though they look incredibly modern), these best garden chairs are currently all over my Instagram feed as Dior held its autumn/winter 2026 fashion show at the Jardin des Tuileries last week and the invitation the brand sent its guests took on the form of a miniature version of those very garden chairs, as shown in this reel by Nordstrom.Article continues below
A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)
A photo posted by on
I know that Habitat has some of the best garden furniture out there, selling at great prices on top of that. That’s why I regularly recommend it, whether it’s the new Global rattan garden chair and matching footstool or the bestselling Indu garden bench. And yet, the brand still manages to surprise and impress me with the likes of the Annika garden bistro set which features pretty much the perfect colour match to the Paris park chairs, as well as an almost identical design. And the set of two chairs also comes with a coordinating table as an added bonus.
Existing customers have also been impressed by the Habitat Annika set, with one review saying, ‘I am really pleased with this patio set – it is a fresh shade of green and is the perfect size for my small garden.’
Another one reads, ‘Bought for spring /summer, and it looks so bright and chic in my, quite small, garden. Chairs are roomy and comfortable. Great price too. I love it!’
Upon digging a little further, I’ve come across a couple more alternatives, namely from John Lewis and Swyft, which have clearly also been influenced by the legendary Paris chairs. So if you prefer to shop with one of these brands over Habitat and Argos, or if you’re solely after the garden chairs sans the table, then these might be the ones for you.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Paris is known as the city of extraordinary style (as well as the city of love, city of lights etc.). So giving your outdoor space a little touch of that Parisienne je ne sais quoi is only going to elevate it and make it look more stylish.
If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.