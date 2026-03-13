The iconic green Paris park chairs are going viral on Instagram – and Habitat is selling a lookalike set for under £100

The cobblestone streets of Paris are filled with sources of inspiration – and one of the iconic designs synonymous with the city’s blossoming gardens, the green Paris park chair, is having a major moment right now, going viral on social media. If you’re looking to recreate this very Parisienne look in your own garden, you’re in luck because Habitat is selling a lookalike Annika garden bistro set for just £99, available at Argos.

If you’ve ever visited the likes of Jardin du Luxembourg or Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, then I guarantee you’ve come across these green metal slatted outdoor chairs scattered around these legendary parks.

First designed and implemented by the city back in 1920s (even though they look incredibly modern), these best garden chairs are currently all over my Instagram feed as Dior held its autumn/winter 2026 fashion show at the Jardin des Tuileries last week and the invitation the brand sent its guests took on the form of a miniature version of those very garden chairs, as shown in this reel by Nordstrom.

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) A photo posted by on

I know that Habitat has some of the best garden furniture out there, selling at great prices on top of that. That’s why I regularly recommend it, whether it’s the new Global rattan garden chair and matching footstool or the bestselling Indu garden bench. And yet, the brand still manages to surprise and impress me with the likes of the Annika garden bistro set which features pretty much the perfect colour match to the Paris park chairs, as well as an almost identical design. And the set of two chairs also comes with a coordinating table as an added bonus.

Habitat Annika 2 Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set in Green £99 at Argos Between the budget-friendly price and many positive customer reviews from last summer, this steel bistro set is the top buy in my books. John Lewis Metal Garden Lounge Chair in Avocado £79 at John Lewis If you just want to add one chair with the Paris park look into your garden, then this John Lewis design is the best one to go for. The colour is not an exact match but it might actually look even more sophisticated. Swyft Garden Dining Chair 01 in Olive, set of 2 £279 at Swyft This year, Swyft released its very first outdoor furniture range - and I'm already obsessed. As soon as I saw these chairs and their super chic Paris park look, I knew they'd be a bestseller that will never go out of style.

Existing customers have also been impressed by the Habitat Annika set, with one review saying, ‘I am really pleased with this patio set – it is a fresh shade of green and is the perfect size for my small garden.’

Another one reads, ‘Bought for spring /summer, and it looks so bright and chic in my, quite small, garden. Chairs are roomy and comfortable. Great price too. I love it!’

Upon digging a little further, I’ve come across a couple more alternatives, namely from John Lewis and Swyft, which have clearly also been influenced by the legendary Paris chairs. So if you prefer to shop with one of these brands over Habitat and Argos, or if you’re solely after the garden chairs sans the table, then these might be the ones for you.

Paris is known as the city of extraordinary style (as well as the city of love, city of lights etc.). So giving your outdoor space a little touch of that Parisienne je ne sais quoi is only going to elevate it and make it look more stylish.