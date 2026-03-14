Very's new home collection is giving bougie on a budget – these are the 9 luxe-looking buys I'm adding to my basket ASAP

When I think of fancy home decor stores, I won't lie, but my mind doesn't automatically go to Very. Well, at least it didn't, until I browsed their new homeware collection, which is filled with bougie on a budget gems — truly, I'd never guess that these furniture and decor finds came from Very's new-in home section.

The best part about these products is that they're all 15% off right now when you spend more than £75, with the code VERY15, but the offer ends on the 19th of March.

I've shopped at Very before — mostly for garden furniture and toys for my little one. So, when my finger wandered into the homewares section, it almost felt like I was trespassing, but I'm now very glad I did. From mango wood vases to faux marble tables and seagrass baskets, these designs bring different textures into your home and are perfect for decorating a quiet luxe living room.

So, whether you're in the market for a new dining table ahead of hosting for Easter, or perhaps you just fancy a scroll? You won't regret it — I've already added a few things to my basket.

Very Mila Double Layer Pleated Dining Chair £152.15 at very.co.uk Cosy, aesthetically pleasing and ready assembled, what could be better? This chair is upholstered in a gorgeous brown velvet, and its tub-like design means it oozes comfort. Whether for use as a dining chair or in your office, it'll fit into any neutral space. Very Set Of 3 Mango Wooden Vases Was £25, Now £21.25 at Very Mango wood items are dotted around my home, and I love them because I think they give an expensive feel — even more so than any other type of wood, IMO. This set of 3 vases is perfect for placing on shelves or in the centre of an island or coffee table. The tallest one would be ideal for holding pampas grass. Very Louvre Tv Unit £143.65 at very.co.uk For less than £150, this TV unit is a steal. It features 2 deep cabinets, which are great for hiding things away, and 2 open shelves for displaying your favourite things. This unit sits on tapered legs and is crafted from MDF with an on-trend slatted design. The edge around its top gives it a luxury feel, while it fits TVs up to 65". Very Lidded Storage Basket 20cm £8.50 at very.co.uk A very low price to pay for a lidded basket this size and made from seagrass, the options to explore with it are truly endless. Perfect for your hallway, you could stack them to hold gloves, hats, scarves, smaller shoes and more. They're great for the kids' toys, to keep them together and hidden away, whilst these would be a game-changer for under-bed or above-wardrobe storage, too, as they're pretty and practical thanks to their lidded design. Very Organic Twisted Vase £25.50 at very.co.uk Use this vase to display your spring tulips — and the rest of your seasonal bouquets. Sculpted from stoneware, this is designed to make a statement. Its unique twisted design will make it the star of the show in any room. Very Carina Side Table - Mid Oak £92.65 at very.co.uk This side table is the perfect balance of fashion and function. Its design is perfect for neutral homes thanks to its oak-effect ribbed sides. Nestled inside the table, you'll find 2 storage shelves, and its top is the perfect place for a small lamp and your coasters — or a treasured photo frame. For under £100 with the 15% off, this is a bargain. Very Havana Under Sink Cabinet £75.65 at very.co.uk An affordable way to add more hidden storage to a bathroom and to hide your eyesore pipes at the same time, this under-sink cabinet is a game-changer — especially if you rent. Inside you'll find heaps of space, for everything from spare loo rolls to your bleach. Boasting a fluted design in a light wood effect, it sits at a really reasonable price, at £75. Very Pleated Flush 35cm £0.25 at very.co.uk This ceiling light truly looks like it should cost double the price, thanks to its black flush fitting and faux silk wrap. It's perfectly suited to rooms with lower ceilings, as it'll give the illusion of more space. It even claims to be an easy fit. Very Lavine 180cm Dining Table With Glass Top £254.15 at very.co.uk With a stunning glass top and striking faux marble legs, this is designed to standout in your dining room. It can seat 4-6 people at 180cm long, while its sturdy construction is anything but cheap. Its price tag, though, especially after that 15% off saving, is very affordable.

The discount is only available on new in items until the 19th March, so act fast if you spot something you like.