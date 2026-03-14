Very's new home collection is giving bougie on a budget – these are the 9 luxe-looking buys I'm adding to my basket ASAP

And there is a 15% discount right now

Annie Collyer's avatar
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Lavine 180cm Dining Table With Glass Top - FSC® Certified, in neutral dining room
(Image credit: Very)

When I think of fancy home decor stores, I won't lie, but my mind doesn't automatically go to Very. Well, at least it didn't, until I browsed their new homeware collection, which is filled with bougie on a budget gems — truly, I'd never guess that these furniture and decor finds came from Very's new-in home section.

The best part about these products is that they're all 15% off right now when you spend more than £75, with the code VERY15, but the offer ends on the 19th of March.

I've shopped at Very before — mostly for garden furniture and toys for my little one. So, when my finger wandered into the homewares section, it almost felt like I was trespassing, but I'm now very glad I did. From mango wood vases to faux marble tables and seagrass baskets, these designs bring different textures into your home and are perfect for decorating a quiet luxe living room.

So, whether you're in the market for a new dining table ahead of hosting for Easter, or perhaps you just fancy a scroll? You won't regret it — I've already added a few things to my basket.

The discount is only available on new in items until the 19th March, so act fast if you spot something you like.

Annie Collyer
Annie Collyer
Deputy Ecommerce Editor

Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners. 