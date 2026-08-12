Moving house forced me to completely rethink my home organisation – these are the clever buys I’m snapping up to bring my tidy dreams to life
It's time to get things in order
As Ideal Home’s Editor for all things storage and organisation, I normally like to practice what I preach and maintain a tidy, clutter-free home. But I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m letting the team down right now… and I have a recent house move to blame for that.
I’ve already written about how I decluttered before moving house to help combat extensive moving costs and streamline my belongings, but there were still a lot of boxes to contend with on moving day. And in my haste to unpack these boxes as quickly as possible, I didn’t put much thought into where these items needed to live. I just knew that I wanted the boxes gone ASAP!
Just over a week on, and I’m quickly realising that shoving items into any free space is not conducive to a tidy home. So, I’m embarking on a mission to turn my messy reality into an organisation-obsessive’s dream. This is what I’m snapping up to get the job done and bring my vision to life.
1. Drawer organisers
In my old house, I barely had any kitchen drawers. And while my pots and pans were neatly tucked away in a cupboard like people with tidy kitchen cupboards, this cupboard was on the other side of the kitchen, and it just wasn’t very practical for mealtimes.
Now that I have a drawer underneath the cooking area, my pots, pans and trays live there. However, they’re an absolute mess, and it’s extremely difficult for my husband to get what he needs to cook up a storm without having to take everything out and put it back in again.
So, to up the organisation ante in my kitchen, I’m using Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca, as my source of inspiration. She uses IKEA’s OSBIT Plate Holder to organise her frying pans and pan lids, and it works a treat - but I’ve also heard great things about this Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Cookware Organiser (£20 at Amazon).
2. Airing cupboard essentials
Does anyone else struggle to store spare towels and bedding? In my old house, they had a dedicated storage space under my ottoman bed where they were out of sight and out of mind. Now, I’m storing them in the airing cupboard, but the height of the shelves makes it difficult for my 5'2" body to reach them.
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However, our Sleep Editor, Amy, swears by using bedding storage bags for her bedding, so I’m going to invest in some too. They should keep bedding and towels tidy and contained, and these Lifewit 35L Clothes Storage Bags (£10.99 at Amazon) even have handles so I can quickly grab them and pull them down with ease.
Our Editor-in-Chief, Heather, also uses something similar for her larger bedding items - but then uses specific bedding files for smaller sheets and duvet sets to keep them folded and neat. The end result is an organisation dream, so you can bet your bottom dollar that I’ll be stealing this idea too.
3. Garden storage
I hit the jackpot with my new garden. This tiered beauty looks like it belongs at a Tuscan villa instead of a suburban house in Kent, and I absolutely love how unique it is. However, the only storage available for gardening tools and my husband’s DIY gear is right at the top of the garden and in a tiny metal shed that barely fits our lawnmower.
Considering our last house had a huge 10 ft x 6.5 ft shed, this is a massive downgrade - and one we’re already struggling with. Because of this, we’re rethinking our garden storage and adding alternative options to each tier for all of our garden cushions, plant pots, BBQ accessories, and anything else we might need.
One of the top contenders on my list is a garden wardrobe, which Ideal Home's Content Director, Lucy Searle, added to her garden earlier this year. It’s practical without being in the way, and tall enough to fit all of the larger garden tools we need to tame the many bushes and trees. For smaller items, I’m eyeing up a storage bench that will also double up as extra seating for the big garden party I have planned before the end of summer.
4. Under-the-sink organisers
Part of my job involves testing the best cleaning products on the market, so my under-the-sink cupboard is full to bursting right now. And while it’s only been just over a week since we moved in, I genuinely can’t take it anymore. So, I’m making some changes to make the products more accessible.
I’m taking inspiration from our Editor in Chief, Heather, who undertook her own under-the-sink cupboard evolution a few years ago - and she’s told me that they’ve undoubtedly helped her to maintain its tidiness during that time.
I particularly love her use of the lazy Susan, which she has paired with some pull-out drawers like this Housolution Pull Out Under Sink Storage Organiser (£21.99 at Amazon). However, there are so many other solutions out there, so I don’t think I’ll have any trouble taming this beast.
5. Shoe storage
My very grey, very boring new hallway has been taken over by shoes since moving in. And while we have this handy Kitsure Shoe Rack (£18.99 at Amazon) in the cupboard under the stairs for all of our shoes, this isn’t located in the hallway. So, when we get home, we’ve gotten into the bad habit of dumping them by the door.
Because of this, I’m in desperate need of a shoe storage idea for smaller spaces, as our narrow hallway just doesn’t have the space for my dream hallway storage setup. And I’ve considered a wall-mounted solution like this Karee Shoe Storage Shelf (£16 at Argos) for those everyday shoes that we use all the time.
However, our Print Assistant, Maddie, has also solved shoe clutter in her narrow hallway by using a dedicated IKEA unit, so I’m also going to add that to the ‘to consider’ pile. Whatever I choose, I definitely need to opt for something more compact to suit the cosier space.
Watch this space! I’m hoping these handy buys will turn my messy house into a tidy home in no time, but I’ll keep you updated on how I get on.
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!