Moving house forced me to completely rethink my home organisation – these are the clever buys I’m snapping up to bring my tidy dreams to life

As Ideal Home’s Editor for all things storage and organisation, I normally like to practice what I preach and maintain a tidy, clutter-free home. But I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m letting the team down right now… and I have a recent house move to blame for that.

I’ve already written about how I decluttered before moving house to help combat extensive moving costs and streamline my belongings, but there were still a lot of boxes to contend with on moving day. And in my haste to unpack these boxes as quickly as possible, I didn’t put much thought into where these items needed to live. I just knew that I wanted the boxes gone ASAP!

Just over a week on, and I’m quickly realising that shoving items into any free space is not conducive to a tidy home. So, I’m embarking on a mission to turn my messy reality into an organisation-obsessive’s dream. This is what I’m snapping up to get the job done and bring my vision to life.

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1. Drawer organisers

Image 1 of 2 The current mess... (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) The vision! (Image credit: Future PLC/Rebecca Knight) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

In my old house, I barely had any kitchen drawers. And while my pots and pans were neatly tucked away in a cupboard like people with tidy kitchen cupboards , this cupboard was on the other side of the kitchen, and it just wasn’t very practical for mealtimes.

Now that I have a drawer underneath the cooking area, my pots, pans and trays live there. However, they’re an absolute mess, and it’s extremely difficult for my husband to get what he needs to cook up a storm without having to take everything out and put it back in again.

So, to up the organisation ante in my kitchen, I’m using Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca , as my source of inspiration. She uses IKEA’s OSBIT Plate Holder to organise her frying pans and pan lids, and it works a treat - but I’ve also heard great things about this Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Cookware Organiser (£20 at Amazon) .

Umbra Umbra Peggy Kitchen Drawer Cupboard Organizer Tray £16.61 at Amazon UK This cheap-but-cheerful organiser looks ideal for keeping my plastic containers (and their annoying lids!!) tidy in my new kitchen cupboards. Dunelm Roller Kitchen Organiser £3 at Dunelm I already have containers like this in my fridge, but I know that they'll also come in handy around the rest of my house, too. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Cupboard Store - Set of 4 Pot and Pan Lid Holders £13 at Amazon UK Pan lids are always awkward to keep in drawers, but these organisers stick to the insides of your cupboards for ease.

2. Airing cupboard essentials

Image 1 of 2 The current mess... (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) The vision! (Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Does anyone else struggle to store spare towels and bedding? In my old house, they had a dedicated storage space under my ottoman bed where they were out of sight and out of mind. Now, I’m storing them in the airing cupboard, but the height of the shelves makes it difficult for my 5'2" body to reach them.

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However, our Sleep Editor, Amy, swears by using bedding storage bags for her bedding , so I’m going to invest in some too. They should keep bedding and towels tidy and contained, and these Lifewit 35L Clothes Storage Bags (£10.99 at Amazon ) even have handles so I can quickly grab them and pull them down with ease.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Heather, also uses something similar for her larger bedding items - but then uses specific bedding files for smaller sheets and duvet sets to keep them folded and neat. The end result is an organisation dream, so you can bet your bottom dollar that I’ll be stealing this idea too.

Syeeiex Syeeiex Bed Sheet Organiser Storage 3 Pack £16.99 at Amazon UK Large enough to fit a king duvet set, this bedding organiser set is what two of our Ideal Home Editors already swear by. Soon to be three!

3. Garden storage

Image 1 of 2 The current situation... (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) The vision! (Image credit: Future / Lucy Searle) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

I hit the jackpot with my new garden. This tiered beauty looks like it belongs at a Tuscan villa instead of a suburban house in Kent, and I absolutely love how unique it is. However, the only storage available for gardening tools and my husband’s DIY gear is right at the top of the garden and in a tiny metal shed that barely fits our lawnmower.

Considering our last house had a huge 10 ft x 6.5 ft shed, this is a massive downgrade - and one we’re already struggling with. Because of this, we’re rethinking our garden storage and adding alternative options to each tier for all of our garden cushions, plant pots, BBQ accessories, and anything else we might need.

One of the top contenders on my list is a garden wardrobe, which Ideal Home's Content Director, Lucy Searle, added to her garden earlier this year . It’s practical without being in the way, and tall enough to fit all of the larger garden tools we need to tame the many bushes and trees. For smaller items, I’m eyeing up a storage bench that will also double up as extra seating for the big garden party I have planned before the end of summer.

Wayfair Pent Tool Shed £136.99 at Wayfair UK This is the garden wardrobe Lucy bought for her garden, and it has three shelves inside for essential gardening tools and items. Keter Keter Corner Tool Storage Rack £32 at Argos I definitely need something to keep taller garden tools safe, and this corner unit looks perfect for the smaller shed at the top of my garden. Keter Keter Marvel+ 270l Outdoor Garden Storage Box - Sage £50 at Habitat UK With space to protect my outdoor cushions from the elements and even UV rays, I'm definitely snapping up this storage-box-seat-combo.

4. Under-the-sink organisers

Image 1 of 2 The current mess... (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) The vision! (Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Part of my job involves testing the best cleaning products on the market, so my under-the-sink cupboard is full to bursting right now. And while it’s only been just over a week since we moved in, I genuinely can’t take it anymore. So, I’m making some changes to make the products more accessible.

I’m taking inspiration from our Editor in Chief, Heather, who undertook her own under-the-sink cupboard evolution a few years ago - and she’s told me that they’ve undoubtedly helped her to maintain its tidiness during that time.

I particularly love her use of the lazy Susan, which she has paired with some pull-out drawers like this Housolution Pull Out Under Sink Storage Organiser (£21.99 at Amazon) . However, there are so many other solutions out there, so I don’t think I’ll have any trouble taming this beast.

NBBENG Nbbeng 2 Pack Lazy Susan Turntable Cupboard Organiser £11.88 at Amazon UK I can't wait to pop my cleaning products on this lazy Susan, and spin it round to get what I need so I won't knock everything over in the process.

5. Shoe storage

Image 1 of 2 The current mess... (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) The vision! (Image credit: Future PLC) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

My very grey, very boring new hallway has been taken over by shoes since moving in. And while we have this handy Kitsure Shoe Rack (£18.99 at Amazon) in the cupboard under the stairs for all of our shoes, this isn’t located in the hallway. So, when we get home, we’ve gotten into the bad habit of dumping them by the door.

Because of this, I’m in desperate need of a shoe storage idea for smaller spaces , as our narrow hallway just doesn’t have the space for my dream hallway storage setup. And I’ve considered a wall-mounted solution like this Karee Shoe Storage Shelf (£16 at Argos) for those everyday shoes that we use all the time.

However, our Print Assistant, Maddie, has also solved shoe clutter in her narrow hallway by using a dedicated IKEA unit, so I’m also going to add that to the ‘to consider’ pile. Whatever I choose, I definitely need to opt for something more compact to suit the cosier space.

Dunelm Lancaster 2 Door Shoe Drop £99 at Dunelm I love that this unit comes in three colourways, and is narrow enough to cope in smaller entryways. Altdnmaf Altdnmaf 6 Tier Narrow Shoe Storage Rack £13.59 at Amazon UK It may not be the most stylish, but this affordable shoe rack is ideal for those everyday shoes that need to be on standby at all times. Habitat Habitat Flindor Hallway Tree - Oak £47 at Habitat UK I'm also considering whether a hallway tree would suit my hallway better, as this one can hold bags and coats, too.

Watch this space! I’m hoping these handy buys will turn my messy house into a tidy home in no time, but I’ll keep you updated on how I get on.