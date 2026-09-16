Read this before copying an IKEA hack – 3 things I learnt helping my parents create their own

Home decorator and content creator Leah Hodson is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on overhauling a home with clever DIY and decorating tricks. See the rest of her articles here.

My parents recently downsized to a modest 2 bedroom flat that they turned into a spacious 1 bedroom for them to enjoy in their retirement. They have spent the last 5 years reducing their possessions and actively working towards moving into their new home with only the essentials. Shockingly, storage is still an issue despite all they have done to prepare for living in a smaller flat – did I mention their new flat is also only half the size of the one that they raised me in?!

Therefore, whilst I’m in Singapore, they tasked me with helping find a solution to their storage dilemma. Of course, I’ve turned to IKEA furniture to increase their storage. Unfortunately I don’t have my normal tools with me and I have no idea where to go to buy building supplies so this hack has to be power tool free!

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Problem 1: An Instagram hack might not suit your needs

Initially they were very drawn to the IKEA BILLY bookcase hack I made for my husband’s home office . But after figuring their needs and what they intend to use the extra storage for, storing books wasn’t something they were looking for.

BILLY bookcases are only 28cm deep so it really limits the type of things that can be stored in it – this made a wall to wall BILLY hack out of the question. However, BILLY bookcases are so versatile that I did not completely rule them out…

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Problem 2: Working to tight measurement requirements

Looking around the room, I realised that adding storage to the opposite side would be the best way to hide the clutter. But that came with its own challenge: there was 120cm of available wall space on either side of the doorway. Essentially, I needed to create an IKEA hack that would make the best use of space without looking too bulky flanking both sides of the doorway.

Another measurement that is often limiting is the ceiling height. Oftentimes, IKEA units don’t stand very tall and often stop before the ceiling. However with a clever mix of 2 IKEA units or extenders you will be able to bring the storage units as close to the ceiling as possible. For my IKEA BILLY hack, I used BILLY bookcase extenders to bring the units as close to the ceiling as possible.

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Problem 3: Cabinets vs drawers

Everyone assumes having cabinets means more storage. That’s not often the case – how often do we have things at the back of the cabinet that we have not thought about in the last couple years? I know I have one of those cabinets at home!

So I asked my parents the most important question: “Can you be bothered to rummage at the back of the cabinets for things you need?” Their answer was a resounding no and this helped me with the decision of cabinets or drawers.

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

The solution

After hours of researching and trawling through IKEA’s website, I finally found the perfect combination for their needs – GULLABERG drawers as a base and BILLY bookcases for the top. What I’m really proud of is that this mix of units is only a couple millimetres short of the ceiling!

I'm really proud of thinking of turning the BILLY bookcase upside down and using the kickboard that was meant to be at the bottom as a feature on the top! I also managed to get some scallop trims online which will be a nice feature at the top – I’m still patiently waiting for them to arrive. The best part of this IKEA hack is that it was all done without any power tools!

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Sometimes when you see an IKEA hack online, it might not always work for your home. This is when you need to step in and do your own research.

With a sprinkling of creativity and after remembering to measure (twice!), you will be able to easily create your own bespoke storage without the hefty carpentry price tag!