The most relaxing bedroom always includes these 5 features, according to interior designers
Create a room that feels like a deep breath in
Relaxation is the name of the game in the bedroom, but when it comes to decor choices, this can be easier said than done.
Get the details wrong, and your bedroom design ideas can easily become stress-inducing instead of the soothing sanctuary we all want to achieve.
Luckily, the experts are on hand to help. I asked interior designers about the key things that all relaxing bedrooms share in common, and this is what they said.
'A truly relaxing bedroom always comes down to a few key ingredients,' shares Lara Clarke, interior designer and founder of Lara Clarke Interiors. These are the five design tricks to have up your sleeve.
1. A warm, soft colour palette
'Every relaxing bedroom starts with a warm, soft colour palette,' says Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of interior design studio K'Arte Design. 'Stark white or cool grey walls can feel clinical rather than restorative, so I always lean towards warm neutrals or gentle, nature-led tones that help the room feel cocooning.'
'Warmer, softer neutrals or muted tones tend to feel far more cocooning than anything stark or clinical,' agrees Lara.
Think bedroom colour of the moment: 'peige', or maybe a nature-inspired sage green or some of its calming alternatives.
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2. Layered lighting
So soft, warm wall colours are important in a relaxing bedroom scheme, but so is soft warm lighting, and, as our interior experts explain, the trick is to layer your light sources.
'Layered lighting is important in a bedroom,' says Katerina. 'A single overhead light will never create the right atmosphere, so I'd always add table lamps or wall lights alongside dimmable options, ideally at a warm colour temperature, so the room can be softened in the evening.'
'Layered lighting is essential,' agrees Lara, 'you never want to rely on one overhead light. A bedside lamp, a dimmer, or even a wall light creates a softer, more considered atmosphere in the evening.'
Wall lights no longer have to be hardwired next to your bed. There are plenty of rechargeable bedroom wall lights available now.
The highstreet is awash with statement scultpural bedside lights right now, and this rechargeable option means you can add a pool of light anywhere in the bedroom.
3. Texture
According to our interior experts, texture also plays a big role in creating a relaxing bedroom to retreat to.
'Texture under your feet and at the window makes a huge difference,' says Lara. 'A rug adds warmth and comfort first thing in the morning, and full-height curtains or soft blinds soften the architecture of the room.'
Texture plays a huge role,' agrees Katerina. 'Natural materials like linen, wool and timber, paired with layered textiles such as a soft throw or a well-placed rug, all add to that sense of comfort underfoot and around the room.'
'Natural materials, whether that's oak, linen or wool, bring a tactile, grounded quality that makes a room feel genuinely restful rather than just styled to look that way,' confirms Lara.
Thankfully, this year's biggest bedding trends are all about heirloom-style bedding, and that means there are plenty of beautiful quilted layers to choose from.
And bedroom rug trends are all about tonal patterns and texture; perfect for adding some softness underfoot.
4. Storage, storage, and more storage
'Storage is another big one,' shares Lara. As we all know, 'a cluttered bedroom is never a restful one, so built-in joinery or a well-planned wardrobe keeps everyday mess out of sight and the room feeling calm.'
Another option, which is especially useful if you're working with small bedroom ideas, is to incorporate hidden storage into every piece of furniture you add to the room. Think bedside tables with drawers, clever storage cabinets, and even an ottoman bed with storage under the mattress.
5. Less is more
And last but not least, Katerina says to bear in mind restraint. 'A relaxing bedroom isn't overly decorated or cluttered,' says the interior designer. 'Give the space room to breathe and only keep what genuinely needs to be there.'
So pare things back, keep your decor simple and spacious, banish the clutter, and make your bedroom into a space where you have a chance to catch your breath and breathe deeply.
Follow our experts' top tips and a restful place to lay your head will soon be yours.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.