No, butter yellow is not just glorified magnolia – here's how I'm using it to give my neutral home more warmth

Hi, I’m Leah, and I love all things neutral. If you’ve seen my home, you’ll know that it’s basically ‘50 Shades of Beige’, but with a twist! Think cosy and welcoming, more like a hug, rather than anything remotely close to sterile and flat.

I am, however, not ashamed to admit that I’m oddly drawn to very colourful homes when browsing Instagram. Colourful homes always feel cosy and lived in. I’m constantly zooming in on photos to see how I could use elements to create the same magic in my own home. Lately, I’ve been falling for the latest shade that will add that little glow to my neutral home: butter yellow. It’s cheerful, without being loud, and honestly a gateway colour for neutral lovers – it’s basically a shade of beige, isn’t it?

Personally, I feel that with the right use of colours and textures, a neutral home can very quickly feel cosy and inviting. So when I heard of butter yellow, I immediately thought of it as the perfect accent colour! Think cushions, bedding, a sideboard, or even on the ceiling to open up a room!

After searching for a non-permanent way to add butter yellow to my home, I stumbled upon Soak and Sleep’s linen bedding – a perfect way to incorporate this trend. It works so well in a neutral room, subtly adding that perfect little pop of colour. Staying away from being ‘flat’ and ‘boring’, I opted not to use the full matching set. By pairing the yellow fitted sheets with a blue striped duvet cover, it adds interest and looks quite chic to me – you can see the results at the top of this page.

Taking inspiration for how to use butter yellow

If you’re more daring and want to add butter yellow to your neutral home, here are a few of my recent saves that do it excellently:

A permanent way is by painting it on stairs like Annika (@thehousewiththeyellowstairs) has done! Stairs are usually a transitional space in a home and never a "main" focus when it comes to decor, and that’s exactly why a little personality goes a long way in this, typically, smaller space. Think of it like your own little runway, helping you add that little pep in your step, as you go about your day.

Another fun and unique way to add butter yellow to your home, like what Natalie (@homebymisswong) has done, is by painting this fun squiggle accent wall. Whether you choose to keep it to just one wall or take it all around the room, this is such an interesting way to add interest and colour to a room, without it being overwhelming!

You know when you suddenly have an obsession with something that went viral and you see everyone having an opinion about it? Well, I recently came across a post debating if butter yellow was just a glorified magnolia. Now I can’t unsee it. As a paint colour for walls, I have to agree that they are very similar and almost indistinguishable under artificial light. Having said that, the devil is in the detail – butter yellow is warm, soft, and almost like a summer sunrise glow that instantly lifts a space and makes everything feel a little more joyful.

I speak from experience when I say that magnolia looks dated when the room is only decorated in vintage and antiques instead of modern decor pieces. When we moved into our first home, the walls were painted in magnolia by the previous owners, and all we could afford was second hand furniture. I quickly felt like I was living in an antiques shop, not the chic French farmhouse I’d pictured in my head! If butter yellow was used like magnolia and simply painted on every wall visible, it would be no different to magnolia. And if you like magnolia, there’s no shame in that too. But if you use butter yellow as an accent colour in your home, as it was intended, it’s a very versatile colour that can make a room pop -–quite literally!

Butter yellow is magnolia in a cuter outfit and I’m sure it’s here to stay for awhile. Whether you’re enjoying it in your home as a permanent feature or temporary seasonal element, your home is a reflection of your own personal style. However you choose to use butter yellow, remember, you’ll make it look amazing no matter if it’s on trend or not!