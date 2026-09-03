Spanish interiors are nothing like my style – so why have I fallen completely in love with them?

Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

I’ve just returned from a summer holiday in Mallorca with my family. We had a wonderful time escaping the busy day-to-day London life (alongside the current heatwaves!) in Portocolom, a traditional and picturesque fishing village on the eastern coast of the island.

And while this might shock some of you (when I show you the interiors) I fell in love with the Spanish interior style.

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Now by the above statement I mean that Spanish style is very different from my own style. If you’ve seen any of my previous articles, which include my new bedroom and kitchen renovations, you’ll know that at this stage of my life I am into colourful, playful spaces, with a warmer look and feel overall. There’s less of a play on pattern, but I do love texture. Heritage style and vintage furnishings also play a role in my home. Spanish interiors, on the other hand, feel much more stripped back. Natural, earthy, contemporary and almost quiet in comparison to my own home. And although this is very far from my own style, I absolutely love it.

This isn’t my only visit to the Spanish islands recently either, last year we stayed in Ibiza Old Town and I had a similar love affair with the style. So here comes my Jekyll and Hyde moment…The moment I tell you that yes, I love my current style, but I also feel like I am having an interior love affair because I just can’t get enough of the clean and natural feel of Spanish Style.

The warm whites, stone mixed with marble, raw finishes and slightly imperfect, but perfect feel to everything. And although I know I can’t replicate this soothing Spanish look and feel in my own home currently, one day I’d love to use this combination to shape my imaginary holiday home, or perhaps a client’s home if they were looking for this relaxed Mediterranean look and feel.

So here are my takes on how to create a little slice of Spain at home, and the elements that stood out to me the most on my travels.

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Minimal, but still warm

One of the things I really love about Spanish interiors is the sheer amount of natural stone, it’s everywhere. Across floors, walls, sinks, worktops, furniture, decor. In homes, hotels, bars, shops, the outside of buildings…you name it, it will be there! And it’s that beautifully pale, almost sun-kissed kind of stone that feels so warm and natural, especially under the Spanish sun.

And I think this is where I am drawn in, the part that has somewhat swayed my view on minimalism. As I mentioned, I wouldn’t exactly describe my home as minimal, I’d say I sit in the midimalist/lived-in category. It’s very colourful, my walls are heavily dressed with styling and there’s not a white wall or ceiling in sight.

To me, minimalism can look (not always) a little bare and uninviting, but these spaces never felt cold or empty to me. Yes, there may be less colour, styling and furniture, but where it lacks in colour and well stuff, the stone is complimented by natural woods, texture, linen, rattan, marble and imperfect finishes.

This considered combination not only looks beautiful, it brings warmth and cosiness, just through a different lens. I think what Spanish interiors really nail is that ability to be minimal but not stark, letting the natural materials do the work…and I think that’s one of the parts I’ve really fallen for.

Woven textures

Wicker and rattan consistently appear in Spanish style, from baskets to lampshades, chairs and accessories, they bring warmth and character to what could be considered quite pared back spaces.

Our hotel in particular had a great display of this in action. The ceilings showcased an array of rattan lightshades, set against stone walls and marble floors. I loved how something as simple and rustic as rattan brought a softer more considered feel without taking away from how refined and stylish the space looked overall.

Pottery and ceramics

Then there’s the ceramics…oh my love. Anyone who knows me knows I have a ‘thing’ for kitchenware and glasses so this for me was an utter highlight.

Handmade and slightly imperfect pieces appear everywhere. Oversized pots, decorative bowls, hand-blown glasses and patterned crockery that all feel like they have been collected over time rather than bought brand new. I think it’s this mix of quite minimalistic overall decor, then bringing in pieces full of texture, pops of colour and character, that really brings the spaces to life without them ever feeling stark and overly styled.

It’s safe to say my suitcase was rather heavy after we went to visit the local market!

Traditional meets contemporary

One thing that really stood out was how transitional the style can feel, mixing traditional Mediterranean materials such as raw stone, wood and ceramics with much cleaner, contemporary details such as black steel-framed doors and windows.

Well…technically Crittall-style steel doors are a heritage feature, dating back to the 20’s, but with their slim frames and large panes of glass they take on a much more contemporary feel. In Mallorca, I really loved how this industrial black steel sat against white rendered walls and marble to create clean, crisp lines.

It’s not all about the inside

The buildings and architecture in Spain have me swooning, to the point where the kids kept telling me off for stopping every 5 minutes to take a picture. Pastel hued buildings, the details on doors, colourful exterior shutters and that mix of warm wood with stone. The outside of these buildings really set a tone for what you may find inside.

Common colour palettes include soft pinks, earthy tones, warm whites, putty shades, butter yellow and the occasional pop of a richer red. So you can imagine how this plays into my current colour palette obsession. It’s also fascinating that the outside of the buildings is sometimes where you see the most colour, in contrast to the much more modern and minimal interiors set within. But somehow the two don’t feel disconnected and the blend works perfectly, almost giving you the best of both worlds at the same time.

Plants, plants and more plants

And finally, plants. Lots and LOTS of plants. And I think this is where our worlds come together with a common factor. I love plants, the bigger the better. I love the way they look and the feeling of bringing outside in, and did you know plants are good for your health? That’s another article for another day, but it’s safe to say they are an all round necessity in a home.

So against all the beauty and wonder of natural Spanish tones, the greenery really stands out to create a big statement. Huge pots and trailing plants adorned so many spaces we visited, so for me, it was easy to fall in love.

I particularly liked the huge banana leaf plants, popped in oversized terracotta pots against stone walls. They add colour, but in such an organic way, bringing that inside-outside look and feel that makes a space feel calm and welcoming. Plants add so much texture and character to a room too, and it’s probably one of the easiest elements to steal and replicate at home.

So while I won’t be swapping out my colourful, lived-in home style for the calming minimalism of Spanish style anytime soon, there are certainly elements I’ll be stealing and incorporating with my own little sprinkling of Natty personality. And as for that imaginary Spanish holiday home I will be dreaming of for months…well, does anyone want to lend me one? In the meantime, a girl can dream!