I spent £12,000 to make my conservatory usable all year round – 12 months on, this is whether I think it was actually worth the money

I've got to be honest. I will be flabbergasted if anyone with a conservatory has been able to use it since the middle of May. This unprecedentedly roasty toasty summer has meant our homes have been getting hotter and hotter as they hold on to the residual heat from the days before.

But for those with glazed roof additions? Oof, they will have been utterly sweltering this year. And trust me, I know from experience. For the first 10 years I lived in my three bed house, I had a conservatory with a glass roof which, by lunchtime on a sunny summer day, was considerably warmer than it was outside. And in a heatwave it became disgustingly hot and an utterly unusable space.

I wasted thousands of pounds trying to make it cooler, but since it didn't work this meant that the space was effectively cut off from the rest of the house for months and months every year.

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Last year I finally took the plunge and replaced the roof with a solid alternative. The brilliant team removed the glass roof in about 45 minutes, had it weathertight in a couple of hours, and the roof itself finished in two days, with another week for internal plastering and drying times.

While it's the most expensive alteration I've made to my home at around £12,000, over the last 12 months, I have realised that it's been the most transformative home improvement I've ever made and the best money I've ever spent. This is why.

1. I can use the room all year round

(Image credit: Future/ Sarah Handley)

For the first time in over a decade, I have been able to use my conservatory whenever I want and whatever the weather.

It's used as a seating area and I sat in there with my family on a 30°C day with a fan going, which would have been impossible 12 months ago. I also entertained friends and family in there over Christmas, when previously I would have shut off the space from the rest of the house with the hopes of keeping the cold out.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

In the 12 months since the roof was replaced, there hasn't been a single day when I've not been able to use the room which, for me, makes the expense worth it in itself.

In the winter, I can also tell that the room is much better at retaining heat, which means it's much better for my energy bills.

2. It gives the space more of a purpose

(Image credit: Future)

For a large part of the last 10 years, my conservatory had become a bit of a dumping ground. After all, if it was too hot or cold to enjoy, then I might as well use it to store a bit of furniture I planned to upcycle, the ever-growing ironing pile or parcels I needed to return. I'd even hung a thermal curtain on a tension rod to hide the mess from view, and to try and prevent heat from the main part of the house from seeping out.

Now it's much more of a pleasant space to be in, it's got a renewed sense of purpose and the curtain is gone. Gone too are the piles of gubbins, replaced by a comfy chair, sofa bed (oh yes, it can now double up as a guest bedroom!), coffee table and TV. It's a really comfortable zone to relax or entertain in, especially when I want to enjoy the garden views.

My favourite is when the nights start drawing in and I get to look out at my array of solar lights while chilling with a glass of wine!

3. It's got rid of the dread

(Image credit: Future/ Sarah Handley)

I used to be filled with a feeling of dread whenever I had to walk through the conservatory as it was either freezing cold or boiling hot. And as I have a dog who goes in the garden multiple times a day, I had to pass through the space daily. On a hot day it was like someone had opened an oven nearby and I was stepping right into it. In the depths of winter, it'd feel like I'd left the door wide open for hours.

Every time I walked through, I'd find myself getting riled up that the space felt completely useless.

But after 12 months of a new roof, that trepidation is totally gone. In fact, now when I'm in the conservatory, I am still marvelling at how comfortable it is!