These 3 alternatives to tiled kitchen flooring offer practicality and style – here's why you should consider them

Tiled flooring is one of the most obvious choices for a kitchen, but it can come with some downsides. It's highly durable, but can be a cold kitchen flooring idea that isn't ideal when the winter months come rolling in.

Whether it's the risk of dropping and breaking items on tiled flooring or the fact that tiled flooring can make a kitchen feel cold and echoey, finding alternatives is key.

Approved by kitchen flooring experts, these 3 flooring alternatives provide a more practical and affordable approach, without forgetting style.

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1. Terrazzo

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Kitchen flooring is a fantastic opportunity to show some personality. It's a large surface area that has the potential to make a big impact, if chosen well.

'Terrazzo is a great halfway house for anyone who wants more character underfoot but does not necessarily want a traditional patterned tile. The flecks do the work for you,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

Not only is terrazzo a sure-fire way to inject colour and pattern into a space, but it's also practical for everyday cleaning by reducing grout lines.

'And go bigger on tile format if you can. Fewer grout joints allow the terrazzo effect to spread across the floor much more naturally. I would keep the grout fairly close to the base colour too. The terrazzo should be the thing you notice, not a grid of grout lines,' Grazzie adds.

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Topps Tiles Crisp Beige Tile £50.99/ m² This large scale tile has glints of beige, brown, grey and blue making it versatile for so many different kitchen schemes.

2. LVT

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

If you're renovating a larger kitchen, tiled flooring can become expensive quickly. This is why it's worth turning to budget-friendly solutions like luxury vinyl tiles instead.

'If you love the look of a tiled kitchen floor but fancy something a little softer underfoot, there’s several alternatives to pick from. Luxury vinyl tiles, or LVT as they’re also known, are one such option as they’re water resistant, hardwearing and easy to look after, which is ideal in a room where spills, moisture and food mess are inevitable,' says Harriet Goodacre, style and interiors consultant at Topps Tiles.

'They can also feel warmer and softer underfoot than tiles, and many can be used with underfloor heating too, creating a cosy feel. Plus, you don’t have to compromise on style as LVT comes in a range of realistic styles such as patterned, wood, stone and terrazzo effects, allowing you to create the aesthetic and flooring you want.'

B&Q Stone Tile Effect Lvt Flooring Waterproof Click Fit 6.5mm Thick Luxury Vinyl Tiles Floor 1.8m² Pack £57.99 at B&Q This stone-effect LVT flooring offers a luxurious look for less.

3. Natural stone

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Natural stone flooring has previously been seen as a more traditional flooring choice, but it still works really well in high-traffic homes and for country interiors.

'Natural stone is one of my favourite ways to make a kitchen floor feel less ‘tiled’. With limestone in particular, you are not looking at a repeated print or a surface designed to be identical from one piece to the next,' Grazzie Wilson explains.

There is a practical component to consider, though. Grazzie says, 'Natural stone needs to be sealed correctly, and in a kitchen I would always make sure you understand the maintenance before it goes down rather than after the first glass of red wine is knocked over.'

Topps Tiles Tumbled Modular Travertine Tile £42.34 at toppstiles.co.uk This earthy natural stone creates a timeless look that will make your kitchen scheme last for longer.

Kitchen flooring is a big design decision, but the smaller decorating choices are important too. These wall lights from Next are what I'm hitting buy on ready for the season ahead.