Dunelm has the ultimate solution to a high-end pantry on a budget – here's what I would buy to make my kitchen look more expensive

Kitchen pantries are one of the most desirable features to include in your cooking space. They've become somewhat of a wishlist item, creating a dedicated space for organisation while also acting as a focal point within a kitchen.

However, they can come at a cost, which is why I'm always on the hunt for affordable alternatives. I just spotted this freestanding compact pantry from Dunelm and at £499, I had to shout about it.

The classic style is reminiscent of freestanding kitchen pantry ideas from high-end brands such as Neptune, for considerably less. Here's why this would be the perfect addition to any kitchen, but particularly smaller spaces.

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Francis Compact Kitchen Larder £499 at Dunelm This pantry truly has it all. Featuring a spice rack, two large drawers and shelves, all of your kitchenware and ingredients will be neatly organised.

Built-in pantries make for a beautiful kitchen storage idea, but unless you're renovating the entire room, adding one in retrospectively is unlikely.

Luckily, freestanding furniture is trending, so there are plenty on the high street to add to your kitchen. Freestanding kitchen storage is a traditional concept that is making a comeback, providing an easy way to add useful space to your cooking space without uprooting the room.

'Freestanding kitchens are firmly back on trend as homeowners move away from one-size-fits-all fitted schemes and towards spaces that feel more personal, characterful and adaptable,' says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography & film, Cox & Cox. 'Islands, tables and larder cupboards can be repositioned, added to gradually or even moved from one home to another, making them a more sustainable, long-term choice.'

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

This Dunelm pantry really does have it all. At £499, it's an investment but still considerably more affordable than other similar freestanding pantries out there. The Shaker design makes it look premium, and would be perfect for completing a classic kitchen scheme.

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It also comes in two different colours, navy and off-white, so you can decide to match it to your kitchen colour scheme or opt for a two-tone look.

(Image credit: Future/Sophie Gale)

The interior of this pantry is where it really shines. The inside of the door features a spice rack so you can keep all of your herbs and spices neatly organised in one space, while the larger drawers provide space for storing onions and potatoes, or packets of dry ingredients.

The open shelves will also be handy for glass jars with your daily essentials in, so you can instantly see what you're running out of without needing to keep out on a worktop.

Considering the compact width and size, there is so much space in this pantry that will free up clutter on your worktops and in your cupboards.

Shop freestanding pantries

Dunelm Francis Kitchen Larder £799 at Dunelm This larger style of the Francis pantry is ideal for those with bigger spaces to fill. The double door has the classic premium pantry look. Habitat Bournemouth 4 Door Kitchen Larder £396 at Habitat UK The Bournemouth pantry from Habitat has a more contemporary Shaker design which will suit more modern interiors. Cox & Cox Hanne Larder Cabinet £2,395 at Cox and Cox This freestanding pantry is a real heirloom piece which will complete an kitchen or dining space.

September is the perfect time to reorganise your cooking space. These small kitchen storage ideas will help you declutter for the new season.