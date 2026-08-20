The female artists I keep coming back to for colourful, characterful art

Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

Artwork is so important in a home. It's often treated as the finishing touch, but I actually think it can have one of the biggest impacts on how a room feels.

Art is where you can inject personality, colour, nostalgia and, most importantly, a little bit of you. It can add texture, create a focal point or simply be something that makes you smile every time you walk past it. Unlike choosing a sofa or kitchen worktop, there aren't really any rules…and I think that's what I love about it most.

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If you come to my home you will notice that creativity fills our walls and I wouldn’t have it any other way! I'm particularly drawn to pieces centred around people and animals, and you'll find both dotted throughout. I love art that has personality, a sense of humour or something slightly unexpected about it. For me, it’s often the final layer that takes a room from looking 'done' to actually feeling like home.

Why I love shopping independent

Don't get me wrong, I love a good H&M Home purchase, but I also try to balance that by shopping small and independent where I can.

I spend hours scoping out artists and independent brands for both myself and my interior design clients, and I have huge admiration for the people trying to build something of their own and cut through all the noise.

I've been a small business owner myself a few times over (let's just say I've dipped my fingers into many pies, from wedding stationery to Persian food!) so I understand just how much time and effort goes into creating not only a product, but the brand and business behind it too.

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Art is also such an easy way to support smaller businesses while bringing something into your home that feels a little less mass produced. So, with that in mind, I'm shining a spotlight on some of my favourite female artists and women-led independent art brands…many of whom you'll already find hanging on the walls of my own home.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Georgia Herbig Art

Georgia Herbig is a self-taught London based painter whose work celebrates womanhood through colourful, contemporary scenes.

There's something wonderfully joyful about her creations. You'll find women relaxing, drinking martinis, gathering together or simply enjoying a quiet moment alone. The colours are bold and the lines confident, yet the figures themselves have a softness to them that stops the pieces feeling too loud.

I particularly love artwork that captures those everyday little rituals and relationships, and Georgia does this beautifully. They're pieces that make a statement, but also suit a lot of interior styles at the same time.

My favourite pieces: Five's A Crowd, Martini Hour and The Lovers.

Find Georgia on Instagram: @georgiahbg.art

Rose England London

You may have spotted Rose England’s cowboy art all over Instagram, but if you haven’t here’s an insight into the popular artist…

Rose grew up on her father's rose farm, which has heavily influenced her work, with nature and particularly flowers appearing throughout her collections. More recently, her work has evolved towards pieces featuring women, with a playful Western influence thrown into the mix. It’s feminine and whimsical, with a lovely earthy quality running through her use of colour.

I love the slightly nostalgic cowgirl references paired with softer colours and texture. They're fun without feeling novelty, which isn't always an easy balance to get right.

My favourite pieces: Cowgirl Sisters No.3, There's No One Else and Soho.

Find Rose on Instagram: @roseenglandlondon

Margo in Margate

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

I discovered Margo McDaid, aka Margo in Margate, on a recent trip to Margate. Her distinctive female portraits seemed to follow me from shop window to shop window around the quirky streets of Margate and once you've spotted a Margo, they're pretty hard to forget!

An Irish artist now working from her Kent studio, Margo has a brilliantly distinctive style. Her female portraits have a nostalgic, almost vintage quality, but the bold colour and slightly playful expressions keep them feeling fresh and contemporary.

I'm lucky enough to have one of Margo's originals hanging proudly in the centre of our bedroom wall, which the kids have affectionately named 'Love Lady'. We also have one of her cat prints and, knowing me, I'm sure there will be more joining them very soon.

My favourite pieces: Girl on Pink, Girl in Orange Bob and Just Keep Swimming Painting 05.

Find Margo on Instagram: @margoinmargate

Art by Mia Jones

Mia Jones is another artist whose work immediately stood out to me because of its focus on people, relationships and those small shared moments that somehow say so much. I actually spotted Mia’s work through fellow Open House writer Amanda Jones and instantly knew I needed a piece for my home.

There's a real personality to her work that I love. Her figurative pieces feel relaxed rather than overly polished, which gives them bags of character. They’re the kind of pieces that spark conversations and evoke memories of times gone by, and that’s what I love about them.

My favourite pieces: We Come As A Pair and Final Pour.

Find Mia on Instagram: @artbymiajones

Studio Vreeken

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Studio Vreeken was founded by Sharon Vreeken in 2019, combining her background in product design and interiors with her love of drawing and painting.

Her work immediately appeals to my love of colour. She combines traditional techniques with digital art and 3D forms, taking inspiration from people, everyday moments and warm, worldly influences. Female portraiture runs throughout her collections, with everything from soft neutrals to vibrant pinks and greens.

I already have two large Studio Vreeken prints hanging together on my wall and I love the impact they have as a pair, tying in with the warm pink palette of our living room. There's something about the scale, colour and simplicity of them that works beautifully in an interior without disappearing into the background.

My favourite pieces: Love Letter and Hugging.

Find Sharon on Instagram: @studiovreeken

Camille Jouarre

French-born artist Camille Jouarre originally trained as a graphic designer, and I think you can really see that eye for shape and structure coming through in her paintings.

Working primarily in acrylic, her pieces explore the human form through fluid lines, expressive gestures and layered brushstrokes. They're deceptively simple at first glance, but the longer you look, the more you notice the movement and character within them.

I particularly love how the colours and figures in her work go hand in hand. There’s enough negative space around the figures to let a room breathe, while still bringing plenty of personality and earthy texture to make a real impact.

My favourite pieces: Invested in You, Murmures and Le Pianiste.

Find Camille on Instagram: @camille.jouarre

Studio IMO

Ibi Meier-Oruitemeka of Studio IMO has perhaps one of my favourite stories of the bunch. A self taught British-Nigerian artist, she only began painting in May 2024 after feeling a sudden pull towards picking up acrylic paints.

Her work quickly found an audience, with her first collection selling out within a week and her second in under an hour.

Ibi's paintings explore human connection and solitude, drawing inspiration from her heritage and identity. There's a softness and soulfulness to the figures that I find really beautiful. They feel intimate without you necessarily knowing the story behind them, you can almost create your own story and interpretation around each piece.

My favourite pieces: I've Got You and Untitled.

Find Ibi on Instagram: @studio_imo_art

Fill your walls with things you love

My biggest piece of advice when buying art is not to overthink whether it 'goes'. Of course, colour, scale and placement all play a part, but ultimately you should buy artwork because you feel something when you look at it.

Mix originals with prints, expensive pieces with affordable finds, and don't be frightened to move things around as your home evolves. Your walls are an opportunity to tell your story…so fill them with people, places and pieces that actually mean something to you.