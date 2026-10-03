Open-plan living rooms are becoming more and more common and desired. And while they feel spacious and airy, their only downside is that they’re not intrinsically cosy. I asked 7 interior experts for their tips on how to make an open-plan living room feel cosy – and they did not disappoint.

As we move into the cosy season with the start of autumn, it’s only natural to want to feel cocooned in one’s home. And if cosy open-plan living room ideas is what you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

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‘Open-plan spaces are brilliant for creating a light, sociable home, but that openness can sometimes work against you when you want the living area to feel cosy,’ says Monika Puccio, director of buying at Sofa Club. ‘In a traditional lounge, four walls naturally create a sense of enclosure, whereas in an open-plan room, furniture can sometimes feel like it’s floating within a much larger space. The biggest issue is often a lack of definition.’

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Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, agrees, ‘There are fewer natural boundaries between different areas, making it harder - but not impossible - to create the sense of cocooning comfort.’

But as Mara says, it’s not impossible to make an open-plan lounge feel cosy, as long as you follow these 6 top expert-approved tips.

1. Paint walls a dark shade

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Most open-plan spaces tend to embrace the open, airy look with white or light-coloured walls. But since open-plan living rooms tend to be on the bigger side, you can get away with painting the walls a darker shade – especially if you want a cosy living room.

Chris Cooke, head of design at King Living, used the black-painted walls of the brand’s open-plan London Tottenham Court Road showroom as an example, ‘The colour of the walls really brings in the space and creates this real focal point around each individual piece.’

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Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, adds, ‘Choosing rich and dark colours can also make the space feel warmer and more intimate.’

2. Go for warm, low lighting

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It’s astounding how much of a difference the right lighting can make to a space, an open-plan living room included. For a cosy, intimate ambiance, experts recommend a layered lighting scheme dominated by low lighting like table and floor lamps. And make sure to opt for warm-toned light bulbs.

‘Warm up the lighting. Go to a warmer light rather than a white light. That would have a real effect. And then bring the lighting level down. So you're not lighting from above, but you're lighting from areas like side tables,’ Chris at King Living says.

Mara at Industville continues, ‘Layering different types of light is key. Stylish table and floor lamps can instantly define a seating area without requiring permanent installation, while a sculptural base or eye-catching shade adds another layer of character. The soft, diffused glow created by fabric, smoked glass or aged metal shades also helps to make a space feel warmer and more cosy.’

3. Colour zone

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An alternative to painting the whole open-plan space in a dark - or darker - shade is using colour to zone the open area and paint just a section of the lounge in a different hue in order to distinguish it and make it feel cosier.

‘One of the simplest ways to make an open-plan living room feel cosier is to use colour to create distinct zones,’ says Nicky Emlick, creative director at Sofa.com. ‘Colour blocking can help visually separate the living area from the kitchen or dining space, giving it a stronger sense of identity without putting up physical walls. You don’t necessarily need a completely different colour scheme either – using a deeper or warmer shade in the living area can be enough to make it feel like its own space.’

4. Add a corner sofa

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Choosing the right furniture for the space is another great tool to make it feel like its own, separate living space. The sofa is the most important piece in any lounge – and in an open-plan space, the best corner sofa is the way to go.

‘Seating is one of the most effective ways to create visual definition,’ says Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology. ‘A sofa can help establish where the living area begins, with corner sofas particularly useful for creating a more enclosed, comforting space without the need for walls. Armchairs can also be positioned strategically, angled towards windows, fireplaces or other focal points to create inviting nooks that feel slightly removed from the wider space.’

5. Layer soft furnishings

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Soft and tactile textures are a key element in any cosy lounge. That’s why you need to bring this in through the likes of cushions and throws in your open-plan living room, too.

‘Make the sofa area the softest and most tactile part of the room. Choosing a plush, comfortable upholstery and layering it with blankets and plenty of scatter cushions instantly adds warmth and encourages you to settle in. These softer elements help distinguish the living space from the more practical areas of an open-plan room, creating a comfortable spot that feels designed for switching off and relaxing,’ Nicky at Sofa.com advises.

6. Zone with a plush rug

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Laying down a soft, plush rug serves not one, but two purposes – for one, it anchors the living space and zones it off the rest of the open space. Secondly, it brings in an extra soft texture which we’ve already established is needed.

‘Rugs are another simple way to reinforce this zoning, grounding the seating area and helping it feel like a distinct, cosy space within the larger room,’ Julia at Sofoloy says.

Top cosy open-plan living room picks

‘Ultimately, it’s not about making an open-plan space feel smaller, but about creating a sense of purpose and intimacy within it,’ Monika at Sofa Club concludes.