Sage’s new toaster puts an end to burnt toast – here’s why it could be a game changer for your kitchen

It's not often that I get seriously excited over a toaster, but Sage's new model promises to be an absolute game-changer for your kitchen.

I'm sure we've all suffered from the downsides that some toasters bring - unevenly toasted bread, burnt edges, and crumbs that get caught and ultimately pose a fire hazard. The Sage Eye Q puts an end to this thanks to brand new technology that toasts to your preferred level, rather than chancing it based on a preprogramed time.

Here's how it works, and why you should consider investing in what is quickly becoming one of the best toasters.

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Sage The Eye Q™ 850 Auto 2 Slice £249.95 at sageappliances.com The Sage Eye Q looks as sleek as it operates - the clever patented technology means perfectly toasted bread every time.

In a world first, Sage has developed a patent-protected Eye Q Optic Sensor, which monitors the colour change of the toast, so that it stops when the chosen colour is reached.

What's better than perfectly toasted bread every time? Regular toasters are somewhat of a guessing game when it comes to assessing which marker on the dial will achieve your perfect toast-level, and this level will change depending on what you're toasting.

Sourdough, for example, has a much higher toasting point than fruit bread, and with Sage's Eye Q toaster, keeping the dial on your favourite level will mean that you achieve the same level of toastness across the board, without burning.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

To get into the nitty gritty, the sensors monitor the colour change up to 10 times per second using dual wavelength green and infrared LEDs. This means that the toaster automatically stops once the selected shade is reached.

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I've now tried this toaster on sourdough, crumpets and white bread, and can confirm it has achieved a deep golden colour each time.

It's the first of its kind, and it's paving the way for kitchen appliances that work for your lifestyle and allow you to crack on with daily tasks with minimal thinking.

(Image credit: Sage)

While the standout feature is the patent technology, there is a premium feel wrapped into all of the details of this toaster. The non-stick ceramic-coated top repels crumbs and stays rust-free, so you don't have to worry about a dirty toaster sitting out on show.

It also has a smooth automatic lift and lower function, and it's amazing how much calmer that feels as opposed to the typical pop function that often flings toast out onto the worktop.

You can also program it back into a traditional 'timed' mode, so if you're craving the old-school approach, it's still there as an option.

This toaster comes at a higher price point at £249.95 for the 2-slice and £349.95 for the 4-slice, but it's high-end from function through to style.

Shop more toasters

Sage The Eye Q™ 870 Auto 4 Slice £349.95 at sageappliances.com The four-slot model will make mornings a breeze in bigger households - and you can have two programmes set to personalise to two people. ProCook Stainless Steel Toaster 4 Slice £89 at ProCook Ltd I've used this ProCook toaster for the last 4 years and it has held up so well - it looks sleek on a worktop, too. Smeg Smeg Tsf01cruk Retro Style 2 Slice Toaster - Cream £122 at Amazon UK After a more retro style? This Smeg toaster is popular for a reason. It looks perfect in country kitchens.

While upgrading cookware will be transformative in your kitchen, if you're looking for a larger kitchen refresh then these 2026 trends that have staying power for 2027 will provide plenty of inspiration.