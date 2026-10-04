I've wondered for a while when grey might be making a resurgence in interior design, and Le Creuset's launch of its new 'Chateau' collection is proof that it might be sooner than I thought.

Inspired by French architecture, this new colourway oozes quiet luxury and elegance, and I can see it quickly becoming one of their staple shades.

When you're investing in one of the best cookware brands, it's vital that you choose a style and colour that will stand the test of time. Le Creuset is made to last a lifetime - I would know, as I regularly use my grandparent's set of pans, so picking a neutral shade will extend the longevity, no matter your kitchen design.

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Le Creuset's 'Chateau' collection launched on the 1st October exclusively in Harrods stores, Le Creuset boutiques and online.

The new shade drawers inspiration from the 'soft blue-grey tones of French stone and sky' - it's a cool-toned shade which is designed to be timeless in every space, season and light.

To me, this shade embodies the feeling of wandering through elegant Parisian streets, where grand stone buildings have ornate details everywhere you look. This feeling of glamour is something that should be felt in our homes too, which is exactly what the Chateau collection will add to your kitchen.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

'As the proud owner of a Le Creuset casserole dish and Ideal Home's cookware editor, I can totally see the appeal of the brand's newest neutral,' says Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary.

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'If you want an investment piece that's going to live on your hob full-time, this sophisticated shade is a timeless pick so even if you have a kitchen renovation in your future, it'll still fit with your vision,' she adds.

The collection spans 15 products, from the Signature casserole dishes all the way through to mugs and spatulas, so you can create a full cohesive look.

Shop the collection

While upgrading cookware will be transformative in your kitchen, if you're looking for a larger kitchen refresh then these 2026 trends that have staying power for 2027 will provide plenty of inspiration.