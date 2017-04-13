20 images

Embrace the beauty of the great-outdoors with these clever ways to bring the beautiful horticultural feel into your home with botanical-inspired room schemes.

Invite elegance and delicacy of the season’s finest florals and foliage shapes into your home with new leafy profile patterns. Detailed and graceful, these designs feature lush leaf scatters, fronds and ferns, botanical-style florals and beautiful butterfly and bug illustrations in a fresh springtime palette. Marry painted, metal, wicker and wood furniture and homewares with crisp cottons and relaxed linens for an everyday, easy-living style.

Leaf, floral and insect prints are making an appearance on everything form sofas to wall hangings. We have lots of ideas on how to refresh your home with a combination of zesty designs based around flora and fauna. The botanical theme is full of wonderful textures, colour and design references, from moss-green velvet sofas to cushions buzzing with bee designs, we hope we have something to inspire you.