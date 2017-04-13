Embrace the beauty of the great-outdoors with these clever ways to bring the beautiful horticultural feel into your home with botanical-inspired room schemes.
Invite elegance and delicacy of the season’s finest florals and foliage shapes into your home with new leafy profile patterns. Detailed and graceful, these designs feature lush leaf scatters, fronds and ferns, botanical-style florals and beautiful butterfly and bug illustrations in a fresh springtime palette. Marry painted, metal, wicker and wood furniture and homewares with crisp cottons and relaxed linens for an everyday, easy-living style.
Leaf, floral and insect prints are making an appearance on everything form sofas to wall hangings. We have lots of ideas on how to refresh your home with a combination of zesty designs based around flora and fauna. The botanical theme is full of wonderful textures, colour and design references, from moss-green velvet sofas to cushions buzzing with bee designs, we hope we have something to inspire you.
Create an uplifting look
A feature wall with botanical patterned wallpaper combined with decorative shelving lends a conservatory feel. Scatter stylish cushions in garden green fronds, bold blooms and botanical butterflies to dress simple sofas.
Get the look
Buy now: Wallpaper, Leckford Longstock wallpaper, £28 a roll, John Lewis
Buy now: Love seat, Sloucher Love Seat in Pale Rose linen, £1,245, Loaf
Buy now: Shelf, Green Birdcage shelf, £59.99, Dotcomgiftshop
Fake it with fern-print wallpaper
Go for a bold look in your home office by teaming an invigorating black-and-green patterned wallpaper with standout white modern furniture. This unique fern print wallpaper inspires creativity and adds an energising feel to the study space. Choose dark wood-effect flooring – it will echo the darkness in the walls – and add a few modern accessories to complete the look.
Get the look
Buy now: Wallpaper, Fern Wallpaper, £60 per roll, Thibaut at Tangletree Interiors
Bring spring to your table
Dress tables with beautiful spriggy ceramics and arrange a display of blooms to create a springtime installation. Choose painted bentwood chairs for a refined touch and add pops of pattern with cushions and linens. Include a touch of greenery and fresh foliage. Plants not only add a splash of colour to your decor, but boost your wellbeing, too. Leaves absorb carbon dioxide and increase oxygen levels, boosting brain power. They also help to remove toxins in the air, making for a happy, healthy home.
Get the look
Buy now: Dining room chairs, Nordal dining chairs, £145 each, Bell & Blue
Buy now: Prints, Florentina and Geranium Muscatum prints, £24.95 each, Magnolia Box
Buy now: Tablecloth, Primavera cotton tablecloth, £39.99, Walton & Co
Go green
Choose a striking geometric-patterned wallpaper for your dining room. A pattern with a white background will keep the room looking fresh and contemporary. Simple black furniture and a selection of Victorian-inspired fern prints work well with the green tones in the wallpaper, while a few well chosen accessories, such as pretty glassware and bell jars, add an elegant feel.
Get the look
Buy now: Wallpaper, Songyue Green wallpaper, £57 per roll, Thibaut at Wallpaperdirect
Buy now: Similar bell jar, Eglantine bell jar, £45.99, Maisons du Monde
Brighten your outdoor space
Welcome guests to your home with cheery spring flowers and bulbs arranged in old and new planters, pots and bottles.
Get the look
Buy now: Paint (on shed), Cupboard Green Intelligent exterior eggshell, £60 for 2.5l, Little Greene
Buy now: Blinds, Ellensleaf Reverse cotton in Linden Green, £39.50 m, Ivo Prints
Focus on florals
Discover the latest depictions of country flora and fauna on delicately designed floral wallpapers and textiles. This classic look features gentle blooms and birds at play and is perfect for formal living rooms and guest bedrooms. Tonal curtains enhance fanciful wallpaper and soft furnishing patterns to give balance to the scheme. Garden-themed, potager-style accessories have been brought inside, such as wirework pots and antiquities.
Get the look
Buy now: Wallpaper, Nina Campbell Penglai Wallpaper in Coral, £70 per roll, John Lewis
Mix decorative styles
House favourite knick-knacks, seasonal finds and homewares in a handsome industrial storage unit. Metal accessories are perfect for juxtaposing against a nature-inspired backdrop.
Get the look
Buy now: Wallpaper, Leckford Longstock wallpaper, £28 a roll, John Lewis
Buy now: Trolley, Metal trolley, £170, Cox & Cox
Buy now: Print, Leckford Bree framed print, £75, John Lewis
Keep it country
Bring a soft, pretty edge into a practical country kitchen with florals. These lily-of-the-valley print curtains have a charming 1930s feel, making them a fitting choice for a simple, rustic setting. A hint-of-green bench cushion and tablecloth add to the country air, while potted herbs, plants and cut flowers give the space a cutting room feel.
Get the look
Buy now: Fabric (curtain), Muguet curtain fabric, £50 per m, F&P Interiors
Decorate with plants and pictures
Mirror beautiful botanical bedding with a handcrafted hanging display of favourite pots and prints. if you don’t fancy the full Bear Grylls experience of sleeping in a camp bed made from palm leaves (us neither!) opt for a comfy cotton bed set featuring all kinds of greenery, from ferns to succulents, to evoke the botanical vibe.
Get the look
Buy now: Similar bed frame, Vintage metal bed frame, Laura Ashley
Buy now: Duvet cover and pillowcases, Botanical Print, £65.99, all Zara Home
Buy now: Blanket, Lambswool check blanket, £85, The Tartan Blanket Co
Revive with a rustic feel
This rustic garden room uses a blend of vintage furniture and rich green hues to create a unique space. The exposed brick wall immediately gives the room a sense of history, while the weathered paint at the top of the wall further adds to the feeling of space and height. The green theme is continues in the large curtain that separates the space and the oversized vase in pride of place on the table.
Stick to one colour
Take inspiration from the outdoors by decorating your living room with a pretty mix of botanical-themed fabrics and artwork. Here, simple silver gilt frames have been hung in a symmetrical arrangement to give the space a calm, orderly feel. The antique, sepia tone of the prints is punctuated by the deep green shade on the walls. Don’t be afraid to use colour – here the grassy green paint and vibrant striped sofa prove how sophisticated bold hues can be, even in a traditional setting. Blocks of cream in the lampshade and cushions add pale relief to the dark scheme.
Get the look
Buy now: Sofa and fabric, George Smith
Buy now: Paint, Zoffany
Buy now: Lamp, Vaughan
Awaken your senses with a serene country style
Indulge in a palette of leafy greens and soft neutrals to give your bathroom a relaxed, country aesthetic. Here, an oversized, scenic toile design brings an old-fashioned privacy screen to life. A roll-top tub and a traditional mixer tap give this bathroom a wonderful, romantic vibe. Complete the look with a blind in an oak-leaf print and colourful trimmed towels.
Get the look
Buy now: Three-panel screen, The Dormy House
Buy now: Toile, Sarah Hardaker
Buy now: Blind, Sandberg
Give your space an industrial feel
Pick a vibrant accent colour and let it guide your botanical room scheme. Here, the striking green Tolix chair in this home office is echoed in the bright painted cabinet. Incorporate various shades of green for a contemporary look that is oh-so homely. Place your desk near a door or large window to give yourself inspiration while you work and allow plenty of light to flood in. A scenic screensaver, leafy prints and plenty of foliage completes the indoor/outdoor feel.
Get the look
Buy now: Table, Petersham Nurseries
Buy now: Chair, Made in Design
Buy now: Cushion, Hus & Hem
Embrace whimsical living
Are you a fan of the Romantics? Here’s a living room that would make Byron and Shelley proud with its mix of sumptuous textures and floaty fabrics. A rich velvet sofa adds a luscious feel, while a large fringed lampshade introduces a traditional element. Plants, foliage and plenty of hanging fabrics give the space a mysterious, overgrown feel. Mix old with new – a large framed artwork instantly modernises the room.
Get the look
Buy now: Sofa, Sofa.com
Buy now: Stool, Twentytwentyone
Buy now: Chair, Graham & Green
Make it symmetrical
Fresh foliage isn’t all about light colours and floaty fabrics. Paint walls in a deep shade of grey and cover your headboards with a lighter, more botanical inspired print – it will add a feeling of depth and make a simple fabric feel dramatic and luxurious. A strong theme can totally set your space apart from the rest of the house – making this cosy space the perfect bedroom sanctuary.
Get the look
Buy now: Fabric (on headboard), Michael Szell fabric, Christopher Farr
Buy now: Storage unit, Made In Design
Rethink contemporary botanicals
For a fresh, summery look all year round, take inspiration from an old English sport – lawn tennis. Juicy grass-green and cucumber-coloured accents in a crisp cotton-white setting give this dining space a classic appeal. Textured elements – from a tree-inspired laser-cut chair to the oversized birdcage, which houses live greenery instead of an aviary – add interest and another dimension.
Get the look
Buy now: Chairs (white), Next
Buy now: Chairs (green), Emeco at Brands
Buy now: Table, The French House
Become a garden gatherer
Mixing the rough with the smooth leads to a tactile, inspiring living space. Dark wood and richly coloured earthenware elements really make the green leaves and tendrils of this plant display pop. Natural elements also inspire the artwork here; the bold blue tones livening up the earthy hues of the furniture and accessories.
Get the look
Buy now: Prints, V&A Shop
Buy now: Sideboard, Roche Bobois
Play with florals and fauna
Ivy and climbers might drape themselves gracefully over your home’s facade, but interior walls can take leafy additions too! In a sage-green painted kitchen, vintage botanical drawings applied to tiles or set into a rough-luxe painted frame, offer subtle sophistication. Fresh flowers in clear glass vases add a light, layered finishing touch.
Get the look
Buy now: Tiles, Rowen & Wren
Buy now: Table, Scumble Goosie
Buy now: Bottles, Home Barn
Celebrate the vibrancy of nature
Nature awakens the senses, so bring a touch of that inspirational style to your home office space. A moss-green wall, hung with floral prints offers a hint of the great outdoors and offsets the aged-wood furniture beautifully. The yellow desk chair and jade green lamp reflect the colours in the prints and add extra energy, so you’ll be sure to get your work done in no time… or just linger and enjoy the view.
Get the look
Buy now: Wall paint, Little Greene
Buy now: Botanical prints, Easyart
Buy now: Desk, Oka
Spruce up a bedroom with a cottage feel
Scenes of rural life have long been depicted in art and this bedroom offers a glimpse of how it might be to live within that. A grey base – from the blue-hued painted floors and purplish-grey bed linen, to the soft duck-egg painted furniture – knocks back the sharpness of the chartreuse throw. The real hero is the gently romantic floral sprig wallpaper, though. How lovely to wake up to springtime every single day!
Get the look
Buy now: Wallpaper, Arne Jacobsen at Borastapeter
Buy now: Pillowcases, The Linen Works
Buy now: Table lamp and birdhouse, Anthropologie