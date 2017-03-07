22 images

Bathroom colour schemes are essential for getting the look, feel and design you want in your bath or shower room. Break free of a staid design and add pops of colour to your room with these bold and bright bathroom colour schemes. Adding a bright hue to your bathroom will really lift your whole home, bringing this functional space into line with the rest of your decor. Or, if you prefer a chic and modern take on interiors, you can choose muted greys to complement your otherwise neutral bathroom colour scheme.

Colour can completely transform a bathroom. Take a traditional bathroom and add a vibrant twist to bring a modern edge to your suite. Or add some pastel hues to a paired back and minimalist bathroom to soften the design.

Adding colour to your bathroom doesn’t have to be all about painting the walls. Choose to incorporate colour in different and refreshing ways. Paint a freestanding bath in a bold colour, such as purple and see how it changes the look of the whole room. Match it to a feature wall with some patterned paper for a really strong look.

Or choose to add colour to your bathroom with soft furnishings and accessories. Try updating your white bathroom with printed curtains or a chair covered in floral fabric, to take your classic bathroom suite from bland to bold in an instant. Colourful bathrooms are a massive trend at the moment and will really add life and vibrancy to any home.

Eye-catching colour can come in the form of metallic hues, such as copper or silver, or iridescent mosaic tiles. Match these straightforward but striking colour changes to coordinating accessories for a simple scheme that speak volumes.

Think about bathroom flooring when you’re considering your bathroom colour scheme – it will make a huge difference to get the two things complementing each other. Take a look at our colourful bathrooms for all your decorating inspiration.