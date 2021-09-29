We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pink bathroom ideas are trending, and for good reason. It’s probably not escaped your notice that pink has moved firmly out of the ‘cute and sugary’ camp and into the ‘sophisticated shade’ camp. So why not think about updating your bathroom in this hot on-trend hue?

Like any other colour in the spectrum, there are a multitude of shades to choose; from the palest calamine, powder or blush pinks to the bolder and more striking fuchsia and candy colours, plus everything in between.

And fret not, if you think pink may just be a flash in the pan, and you’re not sure you will like it for the long term, there are subtle ways to introduce the shade to your bathroom idea before you fully commit.

Pink bathroom ideas

1. Get creative with tiles

Think about laying sections of tiles in different colours and directions, like those seen here. These Somerset Petal Pink tiles from Tile Giant look gorgeous laid vertically next to the Somerset Light Grey and Somerset Green Gloss, which have been laid horizontally.

Experiment with bathroom tile ideas by laying them out on the floor first though, to be certain you like the colour combo and pattern.

2. Mix blush and monochrome

With a monochrome palette as the foundation of your bathroom – ie the expensive items like the bathroom flooring, tile, sanitaryware and furniture, you’re free to experiment with colour and update as and when you see fit.

Painting the walls in this pale blush shade and adding some dusky pink accessories is an effective way to soften the monochrome look, creating a cosy and cool vibe.

3. Balance a dark patterned floor

When it comes to a striking bathroom floor darker shades are ideal, providing a grounding colour that almost pushes the ceiling further away in a trick of the eye. This is especially great for small bathroom ideas. Keeping the colour on the upper walls of the bathroom is vital to balance the use of colour on the floor, but that doesn’t mean it has to all white and plain. A soft pink is perfect to bridge the gap between adding colour and keeping it soft and subtle.

4. Set the tone with pretty pink paintwork

Painting your walls in pink is an inexpensive and easy way to update your bathroom, as sanitaryware, flooring and tiles needn’t be changed.

Lakeland Paints do a great selection of pinks that are Anti-mould and VOC free, meaning they’re odourless and non-toxic, as well as gorgeous. The company are still delivering too.

5. Use blush as a backdrop

This simple white Infinity Divine vanity unit from Crosswater looks super modern against the millennial pink painted wall. To add a further hint of pink the on-trend terrazzo floor tiles feature fragments of mineral pink tones.

For an inexpensive alternative, try Walls and Floors for porcelain tiles that look like terrazzo.

6. Make a statement with a tiled feature wall

In for the long haul? Create a feature wall of decorative pink tiles to add endless personality to a bathroom space. Splash out at Bert & May. The encaustic tile experts have a fabulous choice of colours and patterns for your walls and floors. They’re not cheap, but worth the investment.

These Spanish-style Pradena tiles get their gorgeous colour from natural pigments, making it a softer way to bring in a touch of pink to the decorating scheme.

7. Pack a punch with stylish mosaics

These gorgeous Confiserie recycled matt glass mosaics at Claybrook will pack a punch in any bathroom. Available in triangular, square or chevron shapes, these mosaics will transform your bathroom from plain to pizzazz instantly.

8. Let natural plaster pinks set the tone

This bathroom conversion is full of warmth and character. The design features a shower cubicle with glass screen, geometric floor tiles and pink plastered walls. Ensure the wall is sealed sufficiently in the show cubicle to make it watertight.

To add further warming tones the bathroom mixes sleek matt black details with warming brass and gold fixtures and fittings. The patterned floor tiles echoes the accent colours to make the scheme feel cohesive.

9. Softly contrast navy blue hues

Use a washed-out pale pink on the walls in place of a stark white to soften the contrast between light and dark decorating colours. In this elegant bathroom scheme light touches of pink, on the top half of the wall and through towels and accessories, helps to take a gentle approach to gradients of colour.

10. Make a colour splash at bathtime

A bateaux bath is the height of luxury, so take it a step further and have the exterior painted in a beautiful bold shade, like this fuschia pink. Most companies will colour match to Farrow & Ball, Dulux and other popular paint shades. Add a blind or towels in complementing colours and voila!

11. Use black to define clean lines

The dusty pink on the walls in this bathroom is clearly defined thanks to the clear dividing line of black grout, between the lightness of the white metro tiles and the pale walls. The dark lines provides more of a contrast, to stop the two lighter colours blend into one. The dark edging adds a contemporary edge to this bathroom scheme.

12. Add a vintage feel

Enhance elegant shades of a grey bathroom with a splash of paint. Here that injection of pink comes in the form of a bath, but the same approach to adding an accent colour works for sinks too. Pink sinks are a big thing for modern bathroom designs, as baths become less in demand – in place for bigger showers.

13. Make pink soft and subtle

This scheme manages to be both gentle and glamorous at the same time. The soft pink painted walls, pale timber floor and mixed grey tiles work a treat next to the sage green cabinetry, while the pretty chandelier adds a touch of luxe.

14. Add some glamour with a glitzy wallpaper

Wash away your cares with a soak in this luxurious bathroom. Surrounded by these glamorous walls, you’ll feel like you’re on a weekend break in a swanky hotel.

Try Ilovewallpaper.com or Graham & Brown for metallic damask wallpapers. Make sure you choose. one that is suitable against splashes or use a sealant.

15. Match your bath to pink wall panels

Timber wall panelling ideas are an inexpensive way to splash-proof a wet area in a bathroom and make a stylish feature. Tongue and groove boards can be bought at B&Q or Homebase – and both DIY stores have extensive ranges of paint that can be used in bathrooms.

For a luxe look invest in a freestanding bath and have it colour matched in the same paint shade. BC Designs and many other bath manufacturers will do this.

16. Panel in pink

If you’re more sure of your colour likes and dislikes, go for a more permanent option, like this striking candy pink bath panel and vanity unit.

Otherwise opt for a surface that can be repainted at a later date. Harvey George has a wide selection of colourful vanity units.

17. Try a pink and blue colour clash

Even if you already have a strong colour in your bathroom, don’t let it deter you from adding another. Seen here, these beautiful electric blue tiles have been given a new lease of life with this vibrant splash of fuschia pink, creating a distinct zone for the basin area.

The wooden washstand and the white walls, shutters, bath and basin ground the scheme and keep it the just right side of calm.

Are pink bathrooms in style?

The simple answer is yes, pink bathrooms are very much in style. Pink bathrooms was one of the most searched interior terms of last year, increasing year on year. The trend for pink tiles is growing, you only have to look at the 37.9k posts on the hashtag #pinkbathrooms to see how this colour scheme has grown in popularity.

What colour goes with pink in bathrooms?

The colours that go with pink in a bathroom colour scheme is open to personal tastes, depending on the shade of pink. White sanitary-ware contrasts brilliant against any shade of pink on the walls. Pink bathroom tiles are seen paired with soft shades of green, to create a delicious pastel colour palette – to create a serene and relaxing scheme.

Pale pinks contrast beautifully against darker shades of black and navy blue, softening the look of light and dark. Rich magenta pinks make an impact against equally bold shade of electric blue and charcoal grey.