Who says boys’ bedrooms can’t be stylish? We’ve selected our favourite ideas, schemes and tips for boys’ bedrooms that look great while remaining practical. Whether you’re looking to create the perfect nursery, create a vibrant play zone or overhaul your teen’s den, you’re bound to find something to fire up your imagination.
If you have a young child, it’s highly likely that you’ll want to opt for bright colours. Feature walls with fun print children’s wallpaper or wall stickers are a great way to liven up a scheme (and are sure to be a hit with the kids). Traditional colour palettes such as blues and reds are the classic option, but don’t be afraid of zingy yellows or calming pastel shades if you want something a little different.
Of course, nautical themes remain an established choice for young boys. Don’t be afraid to, um, push the boat out with porthole designs or printed curtains to make the room pop. Remember, stripes are good for adding interest and won’t be outgrown as quickly as more childlike motifs, which makes them a good bet for slightly older boys.
If your son is sporting mad, you can renew the age-old football theme with the addition of vintage football tables and cool posters (perhaps restricted to a painted feature wall). Then again, elegance and tranquility could be more your – and your son’s – style. Traditional sleigh beds, muted pastel tones and painted floorboards are the way to go to achieve this. Oh, and wooden floors are great for practicality, while a rug will up the cosines factor.
Whatever look you go for, and whatever age your boy, storage space is paramount. Whether it’s hanging, modular or under-bed, somewhere to hide all those school books, toys and clutter will save on headaches. Open-backed shelving also makes for a great room divider if you have two children sharing. Likewise, modern bunk bed designs or built in beds are a great space-saving solution and can often be designed with extra storage solutions in mind.
Versatile boys’ bedroom with hanging storage
Tintin wall art and a cowboy-print duvet create a boyish theme in this boys’ bedroom. However, a plain background means this can easily be updated as the child grows up. Hanging storage pockets are ideal for clearing clutter, while a budget chest of drawers is perfect for storing clothes and extra bedding. A white chest of drawers is a versatile choice that works equally well in a boy’s or girl’s bedroom.
Boys’ bedroom with soldier-print wallpaper
Quirky bus and soldier-print wallpaper is teamed with Union Jack accessories to create a fun feel in this children’s bedroom.
Educational boys’ bedroom
In this children’s study area, map wallpaper creates an eye-catching feature wall. A modern white desk and a clear acrylic chair allow the map to take centre stage, yet bring a touch of designer style to the boys’ bedroom.
Sunshine yellow boys’ bedroom
If a traditional blue palette is not for you, consider painting the walls in a zingy yellow. A patterned rug and curtains add interest to your boy’s bedroom and offset the brightness of the wall colour.
Boys’ modern bunk beds
Bunk beds are a great space-saver in boys’ – and girls’ – bedrooms. This boxed-in design gives each child an element of privacy, along with their own reading light so there’s no arguments about who turns the light off at bedtime. The simple white and green colour scheme keeps the look fresh.
Classic red and blue boys’ bedroom
Red and blue is a classic decorating scheme for a boys’ bedroom. Here a headboard has been cleverly painted on to the wall in bold blue, while the red paint below the dado railing adds a sense of warmth. Statement accessories, such as the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ poster and funky night light, mean he’ll be proud to have his friends over!
Union Jack boys’ bedroom
Hanging a bold Union Jack flag is the perfect way to update a young boy’s bedroom. Keep clutter out of the way in large rattan baskets stowed away beneath the bed.
Nautical boys’ bedroom with bright red desk
Boat-print curtains, duvet cover and cushions pull this eye-catching boys’ bedroom together. The bright red furniture and rug stands out against the pale blue walls to make a vibrant bedroom for a stylish sailor!
Boys’ bedroom with funky teepee
The teepee in this boys’ bedroom is guaranteed to take the sting out of being sent to his room. More fun features include a blackboard for doodling and brightly coloured floor cushions for tumbling about on with friends.
Colourful boys’ bedroom with bunks
Blues and greens combine to make a striking feature wall – the perfect foil for warm wood furniture and natural flooring. Cheerful motifs on the window treatment bring a playful element to this boys’ bedroom.
Boys’ bedroom with castle bed
Colour and pattern transform this boys’ bedroom into a playful haven. Cowboy-print wallpaper has been used on one wall to make a fun statement. The castle bed creates a sense of adventure, while the bright striped rug and red rocking chair provide accents of colour.
Nautical boys’ bedrooms with boat-shaped shelving
A nautical theme is perfect for a boys’ bedroom and this one features quirky portholes and boat-shaped shelves. Matching patchwork quilts echo the red, white and blue scheme.
Calming boys’ bedroom with bunting
Bold bunting is a timeless way to bring personality to a young boy’s bedroom. Here, it adds a punch of colour to an otherwise muted scheme. Get crafty and follow our step-by-step guide on how to make bunting.
Child’s nursery with seagull-patterned wallpaper
Seagull-patterned wallpaper and painted tongue-and-groove panelling create a timeless nautical theme in this young boy’s nursery. White-painted nursery furniture keeps the scheme light and fresh. A shelf with hooks is ideal for hanging clothes and keeping nappies close to hand.
Boys’ bedroom with racing car bed
If your little boy wants to make a statement in his bedroom, opt for a car bed as the main focal point. A bold rug and curtain fabric complete the stars and stripes look.
Tranquil boys’ bedroom
Create a boys’ bedroom with a nautical twist using boat-print curtains and striped wallpaper. The wooden bed and desk ground the scheme.
Boys’ bedroom with white-painted furniture
This colourful boys’ bedroom has been inspired by the sailing boat wallpaper, with red and blue accessories complementing the design. White-painted furniture adds a classic touch, while bunting injects further colour into the room.
Teenage boys’ bedroom with modular furniture
Rehearsal room, study, dorm and den – this versatile teen bedroom has it all. Opt for blocks of strong colour and modular furniture, such as a low level chair and a TV unit on wheels, for a multi-functional space. Sturdy wall hooks are ideal for hanging up skateboards and guitars to create more floor space.
Simple boys’ bedroom
If it’s a simple scheme your son is after, opt for fuss-free modern items of furniture. A punchy green feature wall adds impact to a kids’ room without being too overpowering.
Boys’ bedroom with bunk beds and storage
If you’ve two boys who share a bedroom,
bunk beds are a great space-saving option. It’s a good idea to choose
matching bed linen (so there are no arguments!) and pop a soft rug on
the floor to break up wooden or laminate planks. Lastly, make use of the
space under the beds with a couple of storage boxes on castors –
perfect for keeping toys and games tidy.
Boys’ bedroom with picture display
Kids paint and draw so many pictures, you can’t possibly have them all displayed at once. So encourage them to create their own artwork wall in their bedroom. Simply fix a piece of string or twine across the width of one wall and clip on mini pegs so your budding little artist can display their pictures as they wish.
Nautical boys’ bedroom
A nautical blue and white theme lends itself particularly well to a boys’ bedroom, no matter what their age. Striped wallpaper in blue and cream looks especially striking when the stripes run horizontally. Pair it with blue bedding and curtains, cushions in complimentary shades and nautical-style accessories for a cheery seaside feel.
Boys’ bedroom with wall stickers
Wall stickers are a great way to add personality to a boys’ bedroom and come in all shapes, sizes and colours. Let your son pick his favourite design and pop it somewhere prominent, such as above a chest of drawers or the bed. For a cohesive look, pick stickers in colours that complement the bedding and curtains and paint walls a soft, muted shade to ensure the wall sticker takes centre stage.
Boys’ bedroom with feature wallpaper
A feature wall is a great way to perk up any room in your home, and if your son is beginning to tire of his bedroom
scheme, a striking wallpaper could be just the thing for a more
grown-up look. Go for a design in green, blue or on-trend navy with a
funky pattern, remembering to keep the remaining walls plain. Dark-wood
furniture will add to the grown-up look.
Boys’ bedroom with book display
Sometimes the most simple display ideas are the best, so why not encourage bedtime reading by placing books on a wooden chair in a boy’s bedroom next to his bed. Paint a wooden chair picked up from a flea market (or one that you already have) in a colour to match the room’s decor then arrange a selection of books in a range of sizes on the seat.
Boys’ bedroom with novelty bed
Young boys will love having a fun novelty bed – such as this racing car design – in their bedroom.
Team it with brightly coloured bed linen and curtains, plus soft carpet
underfoot, and keep the floor space as clear as possible so they can
play with their toys and dream of being the next Lewis Hamilton.
Teenage boys’ bedroom with Union Jack decor
A teenage boy’s bedroom can be tricky to decorate – they’re quite often too old for fun motifs and bright colours, but will want to express their personality. Stripes are a classic design that won’t date, so choose striped bed linen, then add in a few Union Jack accessories, such as cushions and a rug, for a cool look they’ll love. Make sure you include plenty of storage – a bookcase, cabinet and shelves – to keep all their clutter and school books neat and tidy.
Boys’ bedroom with co-ordinating soft furnishings
Who says a boys’ bedroom can’t be stylish? Choose the same fabric for upholstery and window treatments for a cohesive look. In this room, the bed has been placed in a small nook and the walls painted vibrant blue. Balance out the space by painting the remaining walls white for a light, airy feel. Funky Lego-style storage will encourage little ones to tidy away their bits and bobs.
Sporty boys’ bedroom with vintage touches
A 1962 classic football table takes pride of place in this boys’ bedroom, as does a reclaimed wall clock dating back to the 1920s. A large poster of a favourite sporting hero decorates the white walls, while a bright blue vintage desk with two small chairs makes a great work area.
Small boys’ bedroom with bunk beds and Union flag
Simple metal bunk beds make the most of the available space in a smaller boys’ bedroom. An on-trend Union Jack theme adds a splash of colour and vibrancy.
Boys’ twin loft bedroom
Strike a smart note with a New England boys’ bedroom scheme. Cobalt-blue walls, sisal flooring and a cool American theme make this a perfect option for teenage children.
Modern bedroom play area
A child’s bedroom or play space can also be practical, as this modern design proves with its custom-built, painted MDF desk.
Calm boys’ bedroom with seaside theme
Using a seaside theme instantly provides a cohesive look for a boys’ bedroom.
Matching the curtains, bedding, cushions and accessories stops the bold
pattern from becoming chaotic. Neutral walls allow you to change the
look of the room as your child grows up.
Boys’ bedroom with red feature wall
Give a boys’ bedroom a focal point with a brightly painted feature wall. A striped table lamp and tub chair add to the playful elements in this room.
Young boys’ tranquil lilac bedroom
A lilac scheme provides a calm and tranquil setting. Painted wooden
floorboards are a practical choice for children’s bedrooms as spillages
are easier to clean, however a rug gives the room a more cosy feel. Bunk
beds are a space-saving alternative to double beds, providing plenty of storage for clothes, toys, books and other paraphernalia.
Simple boys’ attic bedroom
This boys’ attic bedroom has been kept deliberately simple. A handy trunk sits at the foot of the bed, perfect for storing toys, while blue bunting and bedlinen soften the look.
Stylish children’s bedroom with chaise longue
Create a play zone in a boys’ bedroom with a comfortable chaise longue and useful shelving, using one colour for a unifying look.
Space-saving boys’ bedroom
This stylish boys’ bedroom features a smart fitted unit, large enough to house two beds and a desk, as well as ample storage, making it a smart space-saving option.
Football-themed boys’ bedroom
A football scheme is anchored by smart, plain blue walls and matching red curtains and blinds. Keep things tidy by opting for simple, low level, wooden storage boxes, as seen in this boys’ bedroom
Elegant boys’ bedroom scheme with wall-mounted storage
A carved sleigh bed keeps things cosy in a young boy’s bedroom, while a wall-mounted shelving unit neatly houses treasured possessions.
Boy’s bedroom with painted panelling
Panelled walls with peg rail provide space for storage and display in a childs bedroom. Hang up toys and kit to free-up floor space and add colour with bright fabric drawstring bags for storing socks, dolls and other small-scale odds and ends.
Boys’ bedroom with yellow bunks
Paint bunk beds in a standout colour to make them a cheery focalpoint. Background colours on the walls and flooring are kept low-key so that bright furniture and accessories really sing out.
Gallery wall in a boy’s bedroom
Create a gallery wall by painting one wall in a deep shade of navy blue and hanging a collection of childrens artwork and treasured items. Choose frames of a similar style or colour for a uniform effect.
Teen boy’s room with map mural
Create a feature wall in a teenagers bedroom with an oversized map pasted onto one wall. A great visual aid for study, position a desk close by for easy access.
Creative corner in a boy’s room
Make space for arts and crafts with a designated corner where little ones can get creative. Set up desk with wall space above for artwork and a handy hanging rail for hooking up pen pots and storage containers.
Built-in bunkbed storage in a boys’ room
Build a wall of storage in a shared boys bedroom. Utilise the space beneath bunk beds with a tailor-made arrangement of built-in storage cupboards and cubbyholes. Paint each section in a bright contrasting colour to make it really stand out.
Bright and airy boy’s loft bedroom
Keep the look light and airy in a loft bedroom by painting walls white to compensate for the lack of natural light. Go for cheery bedlinen and accessories to keep the look bright and playful, with colourful artwork or vinyl stickers on the walls for decoration.
Boy’s bedroom with feature wall
Take a theme and run with it in a childs bedroom. This cheery fox motif wallpaper is the starting point for a playful scheme with bold co-ordinating bedlinen, orange lamp and a cute fox cushion on the bed.
Boy’s bedroom with colourful accessories
Consider an all-white colourscheme to make a small box bedroom appear more spacious and airy. Add colour with brightly painted furniture, bedlinen and artwork.
Try your hand at these cute bee decorations on the wall paint wings, heads and legs on first, then stick on paper honeycomb pompoms to create the bees’ bodies.
Schoolroom style teen boy’s room
Create a study space for a teens bedroom with this fun take on the classroom. Paint walls navy blue to create a bold backdrop then have fun by adding an old school style wooden desk, painted chair and metal locker cabinet. Accessorise with vintage stationery and fun finishing touches, from wooden pencils, rulers and exercise books to leather satchel, task lamp and wastepaper basket.
So which design is your favourite? And which will win over the little chap in your life?