Boys’ bedroom design ideas

Who says boys’ bedrooms can’t be stylish? We’ve selected our favourite ideas, schemes and tips for boys’ bedrooms that look great while remaining practical. Whether you’re looking to create the perfect nursery, create a vibrant play zone or overhaul your teen’s den, you’re bound to find something to fire up your imagination.

If you have a young child, it’s highly likely that you’ll want to opt for bright colours. Feature walls with fun print children’s wallpaper or wall stickers are a great way to liven up a scheme (and are sure to be a hit with the kids). Traditional colour palettes such as blues and reds are the classic option, but don’t be afraid of zingy yellows or calming pastel shades if you want something a little different.

Of course, nautical themes remain an established choice for young boys. Don’t be afraid to, um, push the boat out with porthole designs or printed curtains to make the room pop. Remember, stripes are good for adding interest and won’t be outgrown as quickly as more childlike motifs, which makes them a good bet for slightly older boys.

If your son is sporting mad, you can renew the age-old football theme with the addition of vintage football tables and cool posters (perhaps restricted to a painted feature wall). Then again, elegance and tranquility could be more your – and your son’s – style. Traditional sleigh beds, muted pastel tones and painted floorboards are the way to go to achieve this. Oh, and wooden floors are great for practicality, while a rug will up the cosines factor.

Whatever look you go for, and whatever age your boy, storage space is paramount. Whether it’s hanging, modular or under-bed, somewhere to hide all those school books, toys and clutter will save on headaches. Open-backed shelving also makes for a great room divider if you have two children sharing. Likewise, modern bunk bed designs or built in beds are a great space-saving solution and can often be designed with extra storage solutions in mind.

After more design ideas? Check out these children’s room ideas for inspiration

Boys' bedroom with white chest of drawers and hanging storage Click or tap to zoom into this image
Versatile boys’ bedroom with hanging storage

Tintin wall art and a cowboy-print duvet create a boyish theme in this boys’ bedroom. However, a plain background means this can easily be updated as the child grows up. Hanging storage pockets are ideal for clearing clutter, while a budget chest of drawers is perfect for storing clothes and extra bedding. A white chest of drawers is a versatile choice that works equally well in a boy’s or girl’s bedroom.

Small boys' bedroom in blue and red colour scheme Click or tap to zoom into this image
Classic red and blue boys’ bedroom

Red and blue is a classic decorating scheme for a boys’ bedroom. Here a headboard has been cleverly painted on to the wall in bold blue, while the red paint below the dado railing adds a sense of warmth. Statement accessories, such as the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ poster and funky night light, mean he’ll be proud to have his friends over!

Child's nursery with white cot and seagull print wallpaper Click or tap to zoom into this image
Child’s nursery with seagull-patterned wallpaper

Seagull-patterned wallpaper and painted tongue-and-groove panelling create a timeless nautical theme in this young boy’s nursery. White-painted nursery furniture keeps the scheme light and fresh. A shelf with hooks is ideal for hanging clothes and keeping nappies close to hand.

Teenage boys' bedroom with block colour and modular furniture Click or tap to zoom into this image
Teenage boys’ bedroom with modular furniture

Rehearsal room, study, dorm and den – this versatile teen bedroom has it all. Opt for blocks of strong colour and modular furniture, such as a low level chair and a TV unit on wheels, for a multi-functional space. Sturdy wall hooks are ideal for hanging up skateboards and guitars to create more floor space.

Boys' bedroom with wooden bunk beds and green rug Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boys’ bedroom with bunk beds and storage

If you’ve two boys who share a bedroom,
bunk beds are a great space-saving option. It’s a good idea to choose
matching bed linen (so there are no arguments!) and pop a soft rug on
the floor to break up wooden or laminate planks. Lastly, make use of the
space under the beds with a couple of storage boxes on castors –
perfect for keeping toys and games tidy.

Image credit: Philip Lauterbach
Drawings strung across wall Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boys’ bedroom with picture display

Kids paint and draw so many pictures, you can’t possibly have them all displayed at once. So encourage them to create their own artwork wall in their bedroom. Simply fix a piece of string or twine across the width of one wall and clip on mini pegs so your budding little artist can display their pictures as they wish.

Image credit: Colin Poole
Boys' bedroom with nautical theme and horizontal striped feature wall Click or tap to zoom into this image
Nautical boys’ bedroom

A nautical blue and white theme lends itself particularly well to a boys’ bedroom, no matter what their age. Striped wallpaper in blue and cream looks especially striking when the stripes run horizontally. Pair it with blue bedding and curtains, cushions in complimentary shades and nautical-style accessories for a cheery seaside feel.

Image credit: Sussie Bell
Boys' bedroom with wall stickers and turquoise chest of drawers Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boys’ bedroom with wall stickers

Wall stickers are a great way to add personality to a boys’ bedroom and come in all shapes, sizes and colours. Let your son pick his favourite design and pop it somewhere prominent, such as above a chest of drawers or the bed. For a cohesive look, pick stickers in colours that complement the bedding and curtains and paint walls a soft, muted shade to ensure the wall sticker takes centre stage.

Image credit: Colin Poole
Boys' bedroom with car wallpaper feature wall Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boys’ bedroom with feature wallpaper

A feature wall is a great way to perk up any room in your home, and if your son is beginning to tire of his bedroom
scheme, a striking wallpaper could be just the thing for a more
grown-up look. Go for a design in green, blue or on-trend navy with a
funky pattern, remembering to keep the remaining walls plain. Dark-wood
furniture will add to the grown-up look.

Image credit: Simon Whitmore
Turquoise painted chair stacked with children's books Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boys’ bedroom with book display

Sometimes the most simple display ideas are the best, so why not encourage bedtime reading by placing books on a wooden chair in a boy’s bedroom next to his bed. Paint a wooden chair picked up from a flea market (or one that you already have) in a colour to match the room’s decor then arrange a selection of books in a range of sizes on the seat.

Image credit: Rachael Smith
Boys' bedroom with novelty car bed and blue printed curtains Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boys’ bedroom with novelty bed

Young boys will love having a fun novelty bed – such as this racing car design – in their bedroom.
Team it with brightly coloured bed linen and curtains, plus soft carpet
underfoot, and keep the floor space as clear as possible so they can
play with their toys and dream of being the next Lewis Hamilton.

Image credit: Douglas Gibbs
Teenage boys' bedroom with striped bed linen and Union Jack accessories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Teenage boys’ bedroom with Union Jack decor

A teenage boy’s bedroom can be tricky to decorate – they’re quite often too old for fun motifs and bright colours, but will want to express their personality. Stripes are a classic design that won’t date, so choose striped bed linen, then add in a few Union Jack accessories, such as cushions and a rug, for a cool look they’ll love. Make sure you include plenty of storage – a bookcase, cabinet and shelves – to keep all their clutter and school books neat and tidy.

Image credit: Simon Whitmore
Boys' bedroom with campervan motif and Lego storage Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boys’ bedroom with co-ordinating soft furnishings

Who says a boys’ bedroom can’t be stylish? Choose the same fabric for upholstery and window treatments for a cohesive look. In this room, the bed has been placed in a small nook and the walls painted vibrant blue. Balance out the space by painting the remaining walls white for a light, airy feel. Funky Lego-style storage will encourage little ones to tidy away their bits and bobs.

Image credit: Lizzie Orme
Boys' bedroom with lifesize sporting poster and vintage football table Click or tap to zoom into this image
Sporty boys’ bedroom with vintage touches

A 1962 classic football table takes pride of place in this boys’ bedroom, as does a reclaimed wall clock dating back to the 1920s. A large poster of a favourite sporting hero decorates the white walls, while a bright blue vintage desk with two small chairs makes a great work area.

Nautical-themed young boys' bedroom with blue bed linen and wooden chair Click or tap to zoom into this image
Calm boys’ bedroom with seaside theme

Using a seaside theme instantly provides a cohesive look for a boys’ bedroom.
Matching the curtains, bedding, cushions and accessories stops the bold
pattern from becoming chaotic. Neutral walls allow you to change the
look of the room as your child grows up.

Image credit: Mark Bolton
Young boys' bedroom with lilac scheme and wooden bunk beds Click or tap to zoom into this image
Young boys’ tranquil lilac bedroom

A lilac scheme provides a calm and tranquil setting. Painted wooden
floorboards are a practical choice for children’s bedrooms as spillages
are easier to clean, however a rug gives the room a more cosy feel. Bunk
beds are a space-saving alternative to double beds, providing plenty of storage for clothes, toys, books and other paraphernalia.

Boys bedroom with painted panelling | Boys' bedroom design ideas | Childrens bedroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boy’s bedroom with painted panelling

Panelled walls with peg rail provide space for storage and display in a childs bedroom. Hang up toys and kit to free-up floor space and add colour with bright fabric drawstring bags for storing socks, dolls and other small-scale odds and ends.

Image credit: David Brittain
Built-in bunkbed storage in a boys room | Boys' bedroom design ideas | Childrens bedroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
Built-in bunkbed storage in a boys’ room

Build a wall of storage in a shared boys bedroom. Utilise the space beneath bunk beds with a tailor-made arrangement of built-in storage cupboards and cubbyholes. Paint each section in a bright contrasting colour to make it really stand out.

Image credit: David Hiscock
Bright and airy boys loft bedroom | Boy's bedroom with green accents | Children's room decorating | Middlesex bungalow | House tour | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
Bright and airy boy’s loft bedroom

Keep the look light and airy in a loft bedroom by painting walls white to compensate for the lack of natural light. Go for cheery bedlinen and accessories to keep the look bright and playful, with colourful artwork or vinyl stickers on the walls for decoration.

Image credit: Claire Lloyd Davies
Boys bedroom with colourful accessories | Boy's red and white bedroom with bees | Bedroom decorating | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boy’s bedroom with colourful accessories

Consider an all-white colourscheme to make a small box bedroom appear more spacious and airy. Add colour with brightly painted furniture, bedlinen and artwork.

Try your hand at these cute bee decorations on the wall  paint wings, heads and legs on first, then stick on paper honeycomb pompoms to create the bees’ bodies.

Image credit: Katie Lee
'Schoolroom style teen boy's room | Teenage boy's room design ideas | bedroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
Schoolroom style teen boy’s room

Create a study space for a teens bedroom with this fun take on the classroom. Paint walls navy blue to create a bold backdrop then have fun by adding an old school style wooden desk, painted chair and metal locker cabinet. Accessorise with vintage stationery and fun finishing touches, from wooden pencils, rulers and exercise books to leather satchel, task lamp and wastepaper basket.

So which design is your favourite? And which will win over the little chap in your life?

Image credit: Simon Whitmore

