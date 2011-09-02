51 images

Who says boys’ bedrooms can’t be stylish? We’ve selected our favourite ideas, schemes and tips for boys’ bedrooms that look great while remaining practical. Whether you’re looking to create the perfect nursery, create a vibrant play zone or overhaul your teen’s den, you’re bound to find something to fire up your imagination.

If you have a young child, it’s highly likely that you’ll want to opt for bright colours. Feature walls with fun print children’s wallpaper or wall stickers are a great way to liven up a scheme (and are sure to be a hit with the kids). Traditional colour palettes such as blues and reds are the classic option, but don’t be afraid of zingy yellows or calming pastel shades if you want something a little different.

Of course, nautical themes remain an established choice for young boys. Don’t be afraid to, um, push the boat out with porthole designs or printed curtains to make the room pop. Remember, stripes are good for adding interest and won’t be outgrown as quickly as more childlike motifs, which makes them a good bet for slightly older boys.

See all: Bedroom range products at Tesco

If your son is sporting mad, you can renew the age-old football theme with the addition of vintage football tables and cool posters (perhaps restricted to a painted feature wall). Then again, elegance and tranquility could be more your – and your son’s – style. Traditional sleigh beds, muted pastel tones and painted floorboards are the way to go to achieve this. Oh, and wooden floors are great for practicality, while a rug will up the cosines factor.

Whatever look you go for, and whatever age your boy, storage space is paramount. Whether it’s hanging, modular or under-bed, somewhere to hide all those school books, toys and clutter will save on headaches. Open-backed shelving also makes for a great room divider if you have two children sharing. Likewise, modern bunk bed designs or built in beds are a great space-saving solution and can often be designed with extra storage solutions in mind.

After more design ideas? Check out these children’s room ideas for inspiration