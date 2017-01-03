Step inside this new build country cottage with Scandinavian-inspired decor
This completely rebuilt Gloucester bungalow has been transformed with a modern, light touch and big Scandi influence.
Sometimes if you can’t find the absolutely ideal country house, you just have to build one yourself. This property just wasn’t big enough for the family buying it so they had it redesigned – which involved knocking down a good bit of the original structure.
It was such a dramatic change that the side of the bungalow became the front, and a huge new double-story extension was added on.
To go with the new lightness and sense of space, the interior took on a very Swedish feel. White and neutral is the classic theme, with solid, well-made furniture, soft furnishings in natural linen and lots of earthy tones.
This house originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, November 2016
New built country bungalow
The bungalow that originally stood on this site has been completely transformed. The renovation effort has left the owners with a much bigger property, better access to the garden and a bright, modern feel throughout.
Dining room
Use a neutral background to make design features, like this dining room fire place, stand out. Here the soft grey panelling anchors the Nordic scheme and the dark, bare wood floor adds a touch of Scandi simplicity.
Panelling paint
Farrow & Ball
Tablecloth
Sugar & Spice Furnishings
Kitchen
Make your kitchen a calm, modern space for cooking and entertaining (as well as just hanging out), with a variety of muted tones, neutral accents and stripped back furniture. These shaker cabinets are painted in soothing neutrals and topped with classic materials – granite and wood.
Bar stools
Cox & Cox
Hallway
Keep up your theme throughout the house by making the most of your hallways and connecting areas. Here the space feels huge and uplifting thanks to the light colours and uncluttered design.
Trunk
Scumble Goosie
Living room
Mix up your neutral shades to create depth and texture in your rooms. This living room has an unusual white woodburning stove as its focal point, and to offset this, the grey feature wall is a perfect darker foil. When it comes to furniture, modern pieces marry well with antiques in this cosy space.
Corner sofa
Sofas & Stuff
Similar table
Ikea
Living room
Don’t be afraid to mix and match your furniture. Here, signature Swedish pieces blend with the rustic look. Add neutral soft furnishings to soften tiled floors, and layer up the tones to add depth to the room.
Mora clock
Stenvall Interiors
Pheasant cushions
Flohr & Co
Living room
Not everything has to be perfect, or match perfectly. An unusual item in the living room can make for a striking contrast – as with this vintage bureau.
Bureau
Stenvall Interiors
Bathroom
If you’re lucky enough to have a window, you can make your bathroom feel like a lovely cocoon of peace and serenity. Keep the colours light and neutral and accessories to a minimum. The simple towel ladder here is a window frame rescued from a barn in Sweden.
Similar bath
Soak
Blind
Sarah Hardaker
Bedroom
Vintage and reclaimed furniture can add a touch of history and depth to your bedroom. Add a quirky bit of personality with a vintage basket full of odds and ends, and pretty-up the whole look with dried flowers.
Similar basket
Etsy
Bedroom
Add some cosiness and interest to a neutral bedroom with a colourful rug, and matching accessories like wall hangings and cushions. A tall chest of draws is useful, not just for storage, but also as a decorative feature and space for plants and other favourite items.
Similar chest of drawers
Stenvall Interiors
Bedroom
In keeping with the distressed paint snapshots around the house, the furniture in the bedroom is a mix of shabby chic and luxe. A handmade wreath hangs from a frame similar to the towel ladder in the bathroom.
Bedlinen
H&M
Chest of drawers
Stenvall Interiors