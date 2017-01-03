Step inside this new build country cottage with Scandinavian-inspired decor

This completely rebuilt Gloucester bungalow has been transformed with a modern, light touch and big Scandi influence.

Sometimes if you can’t find the absolutely ideal country house, you just have to build one yourself. This property just wasn’t big enough for the family buying it so they had it redesigned – which involved knocking down a good bit of the original structure.

It was such a dramatic change that the side of the bungalow became the front, and a huge new double-story extension was added on.

To go with the new lightness and sense of space, the interior took on a very Swedish feel. White and neutral is the classic theme, with solid, well-made furniture, soft furnishings in natural linen and lots of earthy tones.

This house originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, November 2016

 

Make your kitchen a calm, modern space for cooking and entertaining (as well as just hanging out), with a variety of muted tones, neutral accents and stripped back furniture. These shaker cabinets are painted in soothing neutrals and topped with classic materials – granite and wood.

Mix up your neutral shades to create depth and texture in your rooms. This living room has an unusual white woodburning stove as its focal point, and to offset this, the grey feature wall is a perfect darker foil. When it comes to furniture, modern pieces marry well with antiques in this cosy space.

Add some cosiness and interest to a neutral bedroom with a colourful rug, and matching accessories like wall hangings and cushions. A tall chest of draws is useful, not just for storage, but also as a decorative feature and space for plants and other favourite items.

