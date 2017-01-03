11 images

This completely rebuilt Gloucester bungalow has been transformed with a modern, light touch and big Scandi influence.

Sometimes if you can’t find the absolutely ideal country house, you just have to build one yourself. This property just wasn’t big enough for the family buying it so they had it redesigned – which involved knocking down a good bit of the original structure.

It was such a dramatic change that the side of the bungalow became the front, and a huge new double-story extension was added on.

To go with the new lightness and sense of space, the interior took on a very Swedish feel. White and neutral is the classic theme, with solid, well-made furniture, soft furnishings in natural linen and lots of earthy tones.

This house originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, November 2016