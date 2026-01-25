3 kitchen lighting trends that will shine a new light on your cooking space in 2026

In the dreariest months of the year, attention turns to the only way we can add a little brightness to our days - kitchen lighting. Illumination is essential throughout our homes, but particularly in a cooking space where you need ample light for cooking and mood lighting to increase ambience when dining.

Kitchen lighting trends are the key to achieving this while adding style to your space. Gone are the days of kitchen lighting ideas being an afterthought or a purely practical choice - now, it's a design decision that should have equal weighting as the cabinetry you choose.

Kitchen trends are always evolving, and that applies to lighting too. Here's what will be big in 2026, so you can take inspiration for your next project.

1. Cool-toned metals

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

If you've been keeping up with bathroom trends and general kitchen trends for 2026, it will be no surprise that cool-toned metals are heating up.

Antique brass fixtures have reigned supreme in kitchens for years now, and we can see why - the lived-in, vintage allure adds so much character to a space. However, we're now looking towards a fresh metal tone to rejuvenate our lighting choices.

'After years of warm metallics dominating interiors, steel and chrome are making a confident return in kitchens,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.

'In lighting, polished or brushed steel finishes work particularly well when paired with darker cabinetry or stone surfaces, creating a strong contrast that still feels refined rather than cold. Stainless steel is emerging as a premium choice, offering a sleek aesthetic alongside durability, with a lustrous finish designed to last and age beautifully over time,' he concludes.

2. Cosy wall lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Many of the biggest kitchen trends for 2026 surround creating a cosy, inviting cooking space that encourages people to linger. It's the small touches that have the largest impact on curating this atmosphere, and lighting choices that add character and ambience have a significant role to play.

Instead of focusing on overhead lighting, adding wall lights creates a touch of whimsy while also acting as useful illumination over worktops.

'Wall lights are a great way of mixing up the feel of a room, they seem to create a softer light and really give character to a room, I would always recommend wall lights in a kitchen,' explains Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

'Also, a few little occasional lights are nice for added atmosphere, a little pool of light in a dark corner is the perfect way to create lovely little spots in a room, an unexpected light and a little styling in an otherwise dark corner can be the making of a room.'

3. Statement pendant lights

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Pendant lights are no new design feature, but while we once saw industrial-style brass lamps as the most popular choice, Murano glass-style pendants are in for 2026.

Dramatic stones are a big kitchen trend this year and a glass pendant with an equally beautiful design will tap into the look. The style matters, but so does how you hang them, as Massimo explains.

'When hanging glass pendants over a kitchen island, proportion and placement are key. Fixtures should sit at a height that feels both comfortable and practical, low enough to provide useful light, but high enough to keep sightlines clear. Spacing matters too, and pendants should be evenly distributed across the island without appearing crowded.'



And to have your kitchen lighting meet more than one trend, Massimo recommends, 'Consider adding a dimmer, they offer enhanced flexibility allowing you to seamlessly shift the mood from bright and functional to soft and inviting.'

If a full kitchen renovation isn't on the horizon then lighting is the perfect way to upgrade your space - it has a big impact and can cost as little or as much as you're willing to spend.