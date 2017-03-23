21 images

A little colour in your life reflects your personality and lifts your mood, so why not chose one of these living room colour schemes?

While it’s true that neutral room schemes provide a blank canvas, there’s a lot to be said for introducing colour. Different shades can have an uplifting or calming effect and your choice of colour and soft furnishings can go a long way to reflecting your personality. If you’re feeling bold, have a look at our wallpaper ideas for living rooms.

Colours seen in nature, such as sky blue and restful leaf green have a calming effect on us, while red is a stimulating shade and yellow is uplifting (sunshine yellow… need we say more?).

The key to decorating with one colour on walls and furniture is to use different shades of the same colour together, such as a soft apple green sofa alongside emerald metal side tables. It?s also a good idea to mix textures, for example combining matt paint on walls with a sleek, glossy lamp base. Try and work your colour scheme into all areas of your living room – such as your bay windows.

Want to create a dramatic, modern look? Paint walls in a dark midnight blue for a moody backdrop and choose furniture in rich shades such a hot pink sofa for an opulent look.

Combine pattern with block of colours – why not go for a gorgeous teal patterned wallpaper and add a modern, low-level sofa in a deep coral shade? Contemporary carpet and rug designs are another way to add vibrancy to your interior. Pastel shades can work equally well for a touch of colour – go for powder blue, pink or lilac – and add interest with striped or floral accessories. If you have a small living room, keep colours and shades light to make the room feel a big as possible. If you fancy something a bit different, have a look at our ideas for fabulous feature walls. Take a browse through the modern, country and traditional living room schemes in our photo gallery for more decorating inspiration.

