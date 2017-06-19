Multiyork launches stunning new fabrics by designer Celia Birtwell

Celia is a renowned British textile and fashion designer who is known for her bold, romantic and witty prints, and we just can't get enough of them

Joining the wealth of upholstery fabrics available at Multiyork are four new fabric collections designed by British designer Celia Birtwell, CBE.

The new collection includes the iconic designs Beasties and Jacobean Forest with the addition of co-ordinating small scale prints; Classic Star and Milson. These picturesque new designs on key furniture pieces is the perfect way to add a statement to your living space. The four designs are available in a variety of charcoal, mustard, soft grey, blue and mimosa colourways – ideal to beautifully mix and match.

Buy Now: Gosfield Sofa, £2,089; Gosfield Armchair, £1,769; Universal Large Square Footstool, £569.

This is the first time Celia’s enchanting prints have been brought to life on furniture pieces, they are already available as fabrics and wallpapers to complete the look if you so wish.

Multiyork prides itself on being a British furniture manufacturer, with it’s extensive sofas and armchair collections all being lovingly made in-house in Norfolk by a team of skilled craftsmen. The collaboration therefore is a perfect fit.

The new fabrics are available on all models of sofas and armchairs, allowing you to be as adventurous with pattern as you wish. The beauty of the monochrome colour palette is that the designs are bold but still not over powering, so even a grand three seater sofa won’t feel too overwhelming in any of the patterns.

Buy Now: Scatter Cushion in Beastie Medieval, £59

Great things happen when great minds meet – this fabulous new collaboration is proof of that!