Habitat has just dropped the most stylish bedding sets with cult British-brand Scion – 6 picks to instantly refresh your bedroom on a budget
Your bedroom is crying out for one of these classic designs
Lovers of retro-style homeware will be pleased to know that the Habitat x Scion collection has just dropped for summer 2026 - and it’s perfect for giving your bedroom a refresh this season.
Ever since the two cult brands announced their partnership back in 2024, we’ve been blessed with stylish ’70s-inspired collections showcasing everything from Scandi-style homeware to stylish, colourful garden furniture.
Now you can add some of the best bedding on sale right now to the collaboration. Featuring patterns like the distinctive Kukkia floral motif to the softer Odette Bedding Set, here are my top picks from the Habitat x Scion collaboration.Article continues below
Trust me, Habitat knows what it's doing when it comes to producing stylish bedding. Just take their William Morris Collection as a shining example of beautiful design. Now, take the Odette Bedding Set as your second example. It's my top pick from the latest Scion collaboration.
Fresh and contemporary, the Odette bedding set is perfect for brightening a bedroom. It has striking, reversible blue and green stripes on the underside, and playful green leaves and white blooms on a blue background on the upper side. It’s playfully proving that blue and green should be seen together.
If you’re someone who loves patterns but doesn’t want anything too bold in your bedroom, this print is a happy medium.
Please note, Habitat have reported a slight delay on the new bedding sets, with the sets expected to come into stock over the next couple of days.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!