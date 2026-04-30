Habitat has just dropped the most stylish bedding sets with cult British-brand Scion – 6 picks to instantly refresh your bedroom on a budget

Lovers of retro-style homeware will be pleased to know that the Habitat x Scion collection has just dropped for summer 2026 - and it’s perfect for giving your bedroom a refresh this season.

Ever since the two cult brands announced their partnership back in 2024, we’ve been blessed with stylish ’70s-inspired collections showcasing everything from Scandi-style homeware to stylish, colourful garden furniture .

Now you can add some of the best bedding on sale right now to the collaboration. Featuring patterns like the distinctive Kukkia floral motif to the softer Odette Bedding Set , here are my top picks from the Habitat x Scion collaboration.

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The stunning Odette Embroidered Cushion (£22). (Image credit: Habitat x Scion)

Trust me, Habitat knows what it's doing when it comes to producing stylish bedding. Just take their William Morris Collection as a shining example of beautiful design. Now, take the Odette Bedding Set as your second example. It's my top pick from the latest Scion collaboration.

Fresh and contemporary, the Odette bedding set is perfect for brightening a bedroom. It has striking, reversible blue and green stripes on the underside, and playful green leaves and white blooms on a blue background on the upper side. It’s playfully proving that blue and green should be seen together.

If you’re someone who loves patterns but doesn’t want anything too bold in your bedroom, this print is a happy medium.

Please note, Habitat have reported a slight delay on the new bedding sets, with the sets expected to come into stock over the next couple of days.

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Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Kukkia Cotton Bedding Set - Single From £25 at Habitat I love how bold and retro this print looks. It's play, and fun while its use of slightly muted colours means the bedding doesn't look too overwhelming. Habitat Habitat X Scion Attolo Throw - Brown - 150x125cm £24 at Habitat I know it's pretty much summer, but all I want to do is grab this beautiful brown throw and snuggle up with it. It's been woven in an exclusive new terracotta colour palette, and just looks so inviting. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Odette Crewel Embroidery Cushion - 40x55cm £22 at Habitat This cushion is so beautiful. I'm obsessed with the floral Odette print, which looks fresh and balanced in any space. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Odette Cotton Floral Blue Bedding Set-Single From £25 at Habitat This is easily my favourite piece from the collection. I think the blue and green hues compliment each other perfectly, while the stripes add an extra element of fun. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Mr Fox Boucle Cushion Cream - 30x60cm £16 at Habitat Who doesn't love the Scion Mr Fox print? This quirky cushion will instanly add a little extra character to your living room. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Mr Fox Cotton Cream Bedding Set - Single From £25 at Habitat This bedding set lets the cult Mr Fox print do all the talking. I love the combo of a striking pattern and more muted brown and cream colour palette.

Which bedding set is your favourite?

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