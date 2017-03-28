Would you try the £4 candle that Aldi says rivals Jo Malone?

The German supermarket’s copy-cat candles are proving to be super popular

When you think of scented candles, it’s fair to say that budget German supermarkets aren’t perhaps where you would expect to find them. However, earlier this month, the Aldi versions of three of Jo Malone’s most popular fragrances were so highly in demand that they sold out. They were then launched again on 21 March, just in time for Mother’s Day, to an equally strong reception.

At just £3.99 for 290g, it’s no wonder the Lime, Basil & Mandarin, Pomegranate Noir and Freesia Pear candles have been flying off the shelves. And after their popularity in store, they are now being sold online. However, due to high demand, Aldi has restricted purchases to one of each candle.

This follows the sell-out earlier in the month, when people were found to be putting the candles on eBay at highly inflated prices that still fall short of the £44 Jo Malone price tag.

With their glass jars and metal lids, not to mention the near-identical names, the candles don’t have much to distinguish them visually.

With regards to the candle itself, John Davis at European Flavours & Fragrances (EFF), Aldi’s fragrance house, said: ‘Not only do Aldi’s premium candles equal the quality, strength and performance of high-end alternatives, but they are significantly larger than their premium counterparts meaning the fragrance is likely to be stronger, too.’

Aldi hopes to make luxury products more accessible to everyone and Tony Baines, joint managing director of corporate buying at Aldi, said: ‘We believe that everyone should be able to afford the very best for their mums, without the luxury price tag.’

Intrigued? Then get online or in-store sharpish.