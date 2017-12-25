Boxing Day sales 2017 – best high street and online bargains

We’ve tracked down the best sales to help you snap up some post-Christmas bargains and all those bits Santa didn't bring you



We’ve got friends in all the right shopping destinations, who have given us the details of discounts ahead of all important Boxing Day sales.

Here are this year’s best Boxing Day sales! Snap up a bargain with these irresistible offers from your favourite stores…

John Lewis Clearance

This high street hero is launching a selection of clearance deals, kicking-off online after 5pm on Christmas Eve – perfect for those bargain hunters that hate the sale time scrum. There are hundreds of offers available across technology and homes.

Shop the sale now: John Lewis Boxing Day Sale

Best deals

Save £550 on Loaf’s fabulously colourful and comfortable Floppy Jo sofa that, was £1,549

Buy now: Floppy Jo large three Seater Sofa by Loaf, £999, John Lewis

Save £150 on Sony’s smart TV. was £1,099

Buy now: Sony Bravia KD49XE9005 LED HDR 4K Ultra Smart Android TV, £949, John Lewis

Save £90 on this sleek and highly functional hard anodised saucepan set, was £180

Buy now: Design Project by John Lewis Saucepan Set, £90, John Lewis

Save £30 on a new year bedding set – you can’t go wrong with smart grey stripes, was £60

Buy now: Skyler Stripe Duvet cover and Pillowcase Double Set, £30

House of Fraser sale



For a chance to treat yourself to premium brands don’t miss House of Fraser’s Big boxing Day sale, offering fantastic savings with up to 50 per cent off home. The sale is launching exclusively online on Sunday 24th December and in store Tuesday 26th December – with selected stores open from 7a.m until late.

Shop the sale now: House of Fraser Boxing Day sale



Best deals

Save £129 on Dyson’s high-tech Tower Fan, was £399

Buy now: Dyson Tower Fan, £270, House of Fraser



Save £50 when buying a four piece pan set from House of Fraser own brand Linea, was £100

Buy now: Linea Red Four Piece Pan Set, £50, House of Fraser



Amazon

There’s always a bargain to be had and no better time than the present with Amazon’s boxing Day sale – six days of deals on must-have items as often as every five minutes! Keep an eye on the Deal of the Day for the latest offers- anything from 60% off cookware to 40% off kettles and toasters.

Shop the sale now: Amazon Boxing Day sales

Habitat sale

The Habitat sale has begun and customers can expect up to 50 per cent off selected items. The official sale started on Tuesday 19th December and will run until Sunday January 28th, over a month of bargain hunting.

The sale promises up to 50 per cent off upholstery, furniture, lighting, dinnerware, glassware, rugs, bedding and accessories.

Shop the sale now: Habitat Boxing Day sale

Best deals

Save £150 on this stylish Walnut sideboard – dark furniture pieces are a big trend for 2018, making this a good investment, was £750

Buy now: Vince Walnut Sideboard, £600, Habitat

Save £115 on this statement Dulcie rug that can instantly update any room, was £450

Buy now: Dulcie Rug, 170 by 240 cm, £315, Habitat

Argos sale

Shop the sale now: Argos Boxing Day Sale

DFS sale

The sofa giant is offering up to 50% off on selected lines in the Boxing Day sale, which ends on January 6th.

Shop the sale: DFS Boxing Day Bargains

Save £120 on the Zinc sofa , was £899! Smooth angled arms, rounded seats and button-back cushions have helped to create this timeless favourite.

Buy now: Zinc Four Seater Sofa, £779, DFS

B&Q sales

Planning on updating your home in 2018? B&Q’s sale is set to be bigger, better and earlier than ever before. Pick up bargain discounts from 7am on 23rd December. Whilst its Christmas clearance has already begun, B&Q will be honouring its annual sale from Boxing Day to

December 29th. Shoppers can expect up to 50% off household names.

Shop the sale now: B&Q Boxing Day sale

Debenhams sale

Debenhams will be kicking off this year’s Boxing Day sales with discounts on thousands of items including electricals and cookware. Doors will be opening in stores from 7am across the country. Lucky online shoppers are treated to an exclusive preview to bag some bargains before the big day

Shop the sale now: Debenhams Boxing Day sale



Best deals

Save £30 on the stylish DeLonghi coffee machine, was £75

Buy now: Delonghi Brilliante Filter Coffee Maker, £45, Debenhams

Save £36 on the own brand Cast Iron cookware – we love this Casserole Dish, was £60

Buy now: Home Collection Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £24, Debenhams

Marks & Spencer

This is not just any sale it’s a Marks & Spencer Boxing Day sale! M&S are offering up to 50 percent off selected furniture and cookware.

Shop the sale now: Marks and Spencer Boxing Day sale



Best deals

Save £699.50 on the high quality Natural divan and mattress set, was £1399

Buy now: Natural 1050 Mattress & Divan Set, £699.50, Marks & Spencer

Save £149.70 on the classic grey Hastings wardrobe, was £499

Buy now: Hastings Triple Wardrobe, £349.30, Marks & Spencer

Laura Ashley winter sale

Can’t wait until Boxing Day? Laura Ashley is offering up to 50% off many of its home furnishing products right now until Sunday 28th January. Our sources have revealed the seven best-selling sofas and chairs, all of which currently have 40 per cent off! Better still there is 50 percent off further selected furniture pieces.

Shop the sale now: Laura Ashley Boxing day sale



Best deals

Save £390 on the best-selling Cambridge armchair, was £975

Buy now: Cambridge Fabric Button Back Chair, £585, Laura Ashley

Save a whopping £525 on the beautiful Rosalind Dove grey bed frame, was £1050

Buy now: Rosalind Dove grey Double Bed, £525, Laura Ashley

Next sale

Always the one to watch, Next Boxing Day sale is going to be as big as ever. Offers are a surprise this year, even our friends on the inside can’t tell us anything, so you’ll have to get in there early to secure the best bargains. The annual clearance sale starts on Boxing Day but many items will already be half price online.

Wayfair

The big Boxing Day sale has already started, with up to 60% off many items, continuing until January 21st.

Shop the sale now: Wayfair Boxing Day sale

Robert Dyas

Tis the season for up to half price with Robert Dyas. The sales have started already and the amazing half price discounts apply to small and large kitchen appliances, DIY essentials, home tech, kitchenware and garden furniture.

Shop the sale: Robert Dyas Christmas deals

Happy shopping all!