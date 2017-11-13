Disney fans rejoice! Mickey Mouse is back for another winning Cath Kidston collection

If you love Disney, prepare to dress your entire house in accessories adorned with Mickey and friends. Disney and Cath Kidston's fourth instalment of its brand collaboration is available this from Thursday!

Mickey Mouse is back and this time he’s brought some friends along, too! The latest Disney X Cath Kidston collection launches this Thursday 17th November, featuring homeware, fashion, bags and accessories decorated with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto.

Cath Kidston’s in-house design team has taken Disney’s iconic characters and integrated them into classic Cath Kidston prints, including much-loved Spitalfields Rose and cute Button Spot.

The Mickey and Minnie Bouquet design reworks the classic Spitalfields Rose print, making the perfect background for an Art Deco-era illustration of the beloved pair. This design is a pretty way to introduce Disney into your home, thanks to the vintage floral print.

Pre-order now: Mickey & Minnie Bouquet Cushion, £25, Cath Kidston

Welcome Mickey and friends for drinks, quite literally with this charming set of coasters! Cath kidston’s classic spot designs are given a design boost thanks to the familiar faces of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy.

Pre-order now: Mickey & Friends Placement set of 4 Coasters, £24, Cath Kidston

In addition to the characters being illustrated on the tray itself, this design playfully works in the iconic ears that are synonymous with Mickey.

Pre-order now: Mickey & Minnie Bouquet Shaped Keepsake Tray, £8, Cath Kidston

All of these gems would make ideal Christmas gifts for Disney fans, not least this cute pair of cups.

Pre-order now: Stackable Mugs, £16, Cath Kidston

The mix of the Spitalfields Rose print and wooden detailing help to give a more grown-up feel to Disney’s cartoons.

Pre-order now: Mickey & Minnie Bouquet Flower Trinket Pot, £14, Cath Kidston

The grey-polka design is given a delicate touch of Disney, with the heads of Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald and Goofy replacing some of the spots! We think you’ll agree, subtle but fabulous all the same.

Pre-order now: Mickey & Friends Button Spot Plate, £10, Cath Kidston

Dress the part with this adorable striped jumper, featuring a cheeky winking Mickey centre stage.

Pre-order now: Mickey Stripe Placement Jumper, £75, Cath Kidston

This latest Disney x Cath Kidston collection is available exclusively in Cath Kidston stores and online from Thursday 17th November, while stocks last.

Previous ranges featuring 101 Dalmatians, Winnie The Pooh and Mickey and Minnie Mouse were instant hits, so make sure you look out on Thursday for this new collection before it’s a sell out.